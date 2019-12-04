grown-ish homages Beyoncé and prepares for a house baby in season 3 trailer

Grown-ish type TV Show Network Freeform Genre Comedy

New year, a new bundle of problems.

EW is exclusively debuting the new trailer for grown-ish season 3, which spotlights some of the many challenges of young adulthood coming Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and company’s way in their junior year. There’s also a fun homage to Beyoncé’s Homecoming as part of a “tribute to the longstanding history of black students getting shut out of white universities” (and a homecoming party for Zoey, but not really).

The last time we checked with the Freeform comedy, Zoey had just hopped on a private jet for a summer job in London with Joey Bada$$ after breaking up with Luca (Luka Sabbat) and kissing Aaron (Trevor Jackson). Meanwhile, Nomi (Emily Arlook) was called into to a review board investigating allegations of misconduct made against the teacher she was dating, and Jazz (Chloe Bailey) had to compete by herself over the summer because Sky (Halle Bailey) injured herself.

When the new season begins, Zoey and the girls move into off-campus housing with Vivek (Jordan Buhat) and must deal with a major development: the arrival of a house baby, because one of the girls is pregnant, although the trailer doesn’t reveal who. At the same time, Zoey is caught up in more boy drama with Luca and Aaron. “Why are all these guys so into you?” wonders Sky. Alas, Zoey can’t even answer that question for herself.

Watch the fun trailer above to find out if you’re as excited for a house baby as Francia Raisa’s Ana.

grown-ish premieres Thursday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. on Freeform.

Related content: