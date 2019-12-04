The Mandalorian type TV Show Network Disney+ Genre Sci-fi

This Mandalorian fan’s tattoo pretty much finishes off 2019.

A Twitter user shared these images of fresh ink depicting the adorable Baby Yoda (fine, “The Child”) drinking White Claw.

“Ain’t no laws when baby yoda drinking claws,” user Baby Yoda’s Baby Daddy (a.k.a. @brockmclaughlin) wrote, taking what would have otherwise been a perfect ending line for this story for their tweet.

Here is the tattoo you’re looking for:

Ain’t no laws when baby yoda drinking claws. To end 2019 I got a tattoo of Baby Yoda drinking White Claw. Enjoy babbbby! pic.twitter.com/jG5MoeBSME — Baby Yoda’s Baby Daddy (@brockmclaughlin) December 4, 2019

White Claw is, of course, the suddenly everywhere vaguely alcoholic hard seltzer that became so popular that it reportedly has been outselling Budweiser. While Baby Yoda is the breakout character from the Disney+ live-action Star Wars series (that almost certainly isn’t literally Yoda’s child, but rather a member of his same rare species).

The tattoo arrives a day after Baby Yoda dolls hit the market, though they won’t actually ship to fans until 2020.

Here’s a second fan’s Baby Yoda tattoo. This one would have been very cool if Baby Yoda’s Baby Daddy hadn’t totally just raised the bar:

Related content: