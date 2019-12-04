“Charming.” “Good-natured.” These aren’t words we associate with Ramsay Bolton, the guy who liked to flay people alive as a hobby on HBO’s Game of Thrones. That’s what makes this next character for actor Iwan Rheon, the man who brought that psychopath to life, so delightful.

Rheon is the latest to join the cast of American Gods season 3 over at Starz and he’ll play “a charming, good-natured leprechaun” named Liam Doyle.

Unlike Pablo Schreiber‘s Mad Sweeney, Liam is the kind of leprechaun who once embraced the stereotypical Lucky Charms image but is now on a more dignified path. “That is until he finds himself swept back into our world of gods, luck, and magic,” per a network description.

Image zoom FilmMagic

For Rheon, who says he was called a “bastard” by fans for playing one of the most sadistic characters on television, this is a nice change of pace.

With showrunner Charles Eglee steering the ship in season 3, American Gods will also feature the likes of Marilyn Manson (a Viking rocker), Danny Trejo, and Dominique Jackson (different forms of Crispin Glover’s Mr. World), Julia Sweeney (Lakeside resident Ann-Marie Hinzelmann), Blythe Danner (Ancient Greek goddess of the harvest Demeter), Herizen Guardiola (Yoruban goddess of love and fertility Oshun), Ashley Reyes (Mr. Wednesday’s techie Cordelia), Eric Johnson (Lakeside’s Chief of Police Chad Mulligan), and Wale (an Orisha named Chango).

In season 3, which still doesn’t have a known premiere date, Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) strikes out on his own and attempts to set down roots in the town of Lakeside, Wisconsin, a notable location from Neil Gaiman’s book.

Related content: