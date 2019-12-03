What to Watch on Tuesday: A How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming for the holidays

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Brad Paisley is bringing his bona fides as a host to an evening of music, comedy, and more with this hour-long variety special filmed (where else?) in Nashville. The special will feature appearances by the Jonas Brothers, Carrie Underwood, Peyton Manning, and others, with plenty of surprises, heart, humor, and country music in store. It should be “time well wasted” indeed. —Tyler Aquilina
How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8:30 p.m. on NBC
Return to Berk (or rather, New Berk) once again with this How to Train Your Dragon holiday special, set 10 years after the events of trilogy closer The Hidden World (though just before that film’s emotional epilogue). When he realizes the new generation of Vikings doesn’t remember the bond between humans and dragons, Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) plans a grand holiday pageant to celebrate the creatures. Expect another hilarious and heartwarming ride, with holiday cheer and adorable baby dragons aplenty. —Tyler Aquilina
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Hopefully you ready for Tiffany Haddish’s first Netflix comedy special. In Black Mitzvah, the Girls Trip breakout star celebrates her recently-discovered Jewish roots and reflects on her upbringing, Beyoncé, and much more…with her signature flair and energy. Grapefruits not included. —Gerrad Hall
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
The Flash — The CW
The Resident — Fox
9 p.m.
CMA Country Christmas — ABC
The Voice (Top 10 Eliminations) — NBC
Arrow (fall finale) — The CW
Empire — Fox
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On — A&E
24/7: Kelly Slater (documentary) — HBO
The Purge — USA
The Real Housewives of Orange County — Bravo
10 p.m.
Running Wild With Bear Grylls (with guest Armie Hammer) — Nat Geo
Making It — NBC
Treadstone — USA
Streaming
QT8: The First Eight (Quentin Tarantino documentary) — Digital/VOD
Santa Fake — Digital
Only You — Digital
One Day at Disney — Disney+
*times are ET and subject to change
