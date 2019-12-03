What to Watch on Tuesday: A How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming for the holidays

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Brad Paisley is bringing his bona fides as a host to an evening of music, comedy, and more with this hour-long variety special filmed (where else?) in Nashville. The special will feature appearances by the Jonas Brothers, Carrie Underwood, Peyton Manning, and others, with plenty of surprises, heart, humor, and country music in store. It should be “time well wasted” indeed. —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8:30 p.m. on NBC

Return to Berk (or rather, New Berk) once again with this How to Train Your Dragon holiday special, set 10 years after the events of trilogy closer The Hidden World (though just before that film’s emotional epilogue). When he realizes the new generation of Vikings doesn’t remember the bond between humans and dragons, Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) plans a grand holiday pageant to celebrate the creatures. Expect another hilarious and heartwarming ride, with holiday cheer and adorable baby dragons aplenty. —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Hopefully you ready for Tiffany Haddish’s first Netflix comedy special. In Black Mitzvah, the Girls Trip breakout star celebrates her recently-discovered Jewish roots and reflects on her upbringing, Beyoncé, and much more…with her signature flair and energy. Grapefruits not included. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Flash — The CW

The Resident — Fox



9 p.m.

CMA Country Christmas — ABC

The Voice (Top 10 Eliminations) — NBC

Arrow (fall finale) — The CW

Empire — Fox

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On — A&E

24/7: Kelly Slater (documentary) — HBO

The Purge — USA

The Real Housewives of Orange County — Bravo



10 p.m.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (with guest Armie Hammer) — Nat Geo

Making It — NBC

Treadstone — USA

Streaming

QT8: The First Eight (Quentin Tarantino documentary) — Digital/VOD

Santa Fake — Digital

Only You — Digital

One Day at Disney — Disney+

*times are ET and subject to change