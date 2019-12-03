Watch Armie Hammer slurp milk directly from a goat

Running Wild With Bear Grylls type TV Show

Forget Dairy Queen, Armie Hammer is our new Dairy King! (Yes, I already regret typing that.)

In a sneak peek from tonight’s episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls, the Sorry to Bother You actor drinks goat milk straight from the source. E! News first obtained the clip.

While backpacking across Sardinia, Grylls wrangles a wild goat and tells Hammer that its milk is best sipped from the source. “So if you get your lips around his nipples and then just…,” Grylls instructs before both men break into laughter.

“You know, I climb an entire cliff, never done it before, feel a huge sense of accomplishment, we get up here, you tackle a goat and now I’ve got to suck on it,” Hammer says. “You know what? I came this far. I’m going to do it. I mean, are we doing this?”

As the goat bleats and tries to escape from Hammer’s clutches, the actor replies, “I know, I know. Trust me, I don’t like this either.” Then, Hammer completes the task by bending down and loudly slurping from the goat.

“I did it! I carpe’d the diem, like it’s done. I just squirted the freshest milk I’ve ever had in my life in my mouth. I’m actually surprised — and happy — to say it was delicious,” Hammer reports.

Hammer is an acclaimed actor with films like The Social Network and Call Me By Your Name under his belt, but as far as his accomplishments go, this must be pretty high on the list. And now that we think about it, Grylls & Hammer would make a great buddy comedy film or nature show.

The episode, which also features Hammer scuba diving and facing his fear of heights, airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET on the National Geographic Channel. Watch the clip above.

