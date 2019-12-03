The Masked Singer's Nicole Scherzinger and Thingamajig turn up the flirting in exclusive clip

The Masked Singer type TV Show Network Fox Genre Reality

Things are heating up between Nicole Scherzinger and Thingamajig on The Masked Singer this week.

All season, the singer/panelist has gushed over the furry green monster, and on numerous occasions has joked that he is her future husband. In an exclusive preview of Wednesday’s all-new episode, above, the show’s producers (and Thingamajig himself!) take things up a notch with a graphic during Thingamajig’s performance titled “Date-A-Majig,” featuring a picture of Scherzinger. Apparently, the two are a perfect match, and Thingamajig asks Scherzinger what her perfect date is, because he wants “to start planning ahead.” We are officially here to ship it.

In addition to Thingamajig, The Butterfly, Mr. Fox, and The Tree also perform. The bottom two will then sing against each other, hoping to avoid elimination. Guest panelist Joel McHale once again joins host Nick Cannon and celebrities Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke as they attempt to guess the identities of the fully costumed Hollywood stars as they battle it out in TV’s craziest singing competition.

One more celebrity will be unmasked in the all-new “Clash of the Masks” episode of The Masked Singer, which airs Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

