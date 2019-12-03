The Mandalorian has a coffee cup-style goof in episode 4

Sharp-eyed fans of The Mandalorian spotted something in a scene from episode 4 that presumably wasn’t supposed to be there.

In the Dec. 13 episode titled “Sanctuary,” a visible boom microphone lowers into a shot as The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) chats with Omera (Julia Jones), a widowed mother.

Unless the microphone is some exotic hover droid we have yet to learn anything about, the goof is around 16:37 in the episode, which was directed by Bryce Dallas Howard.

The incident recalls the infamous anachronistic coffee cup spotted in a shot from Game of Thrones season 8 that became a viral worldwide story. HBO digitally erased the cup the next day, but the boom mic is still in the Disney series.

Still, it’s a blink-and-you-missed-it error in a series that’s become a pop culture win for the recently launched Disney+, if media and social media attention to the show is any indication.

Perhaps The Mandalorian‘s editor wears a helmet too?

