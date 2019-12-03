John Mulaney reveals Stevie Nicks gave a hard pass to appearing on his variety show

Stevie Nicks hit John Mulaney with a landslide of rejection.

On Monday, Mulaney stopped by The Tonight Show to talk about his new variety show with kids and also shared the greatest rejection story of all time. After sharing some details of his upcoming show — it kicks off with a quote from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and childhood fears are explored (Mulaney’s involved him sleeping with a crowbar in case Robert De Niro’s character from Cape Fear broke into his house) — the comedian told the story of how Stevie Nicks turned down a spot singing on the show.

“She is a magical being but when she passes on a TV project she really passes on it,” Mulaney told Jimmy Fallon. He went on to describe how he struggled to get in touch with her (“She’s a ghost in the wind.”), but finally got through to her manager who explained that Nicks was on tour and had very limited time off so would have to pass on the project. Oh, but she didn’t stop there. “She continued, ‘and also Stevie listened to the song and she doesn’t think it’s funny,'” explained Mulaney. “I said, ‘Oh okay, you know the first answer was good enough.'” Nicks’ manager then confessed that the singer was confused that Mulaney was asking her to sing a parody of one of her songs and reiterated that she didn’t like it. “I started laughing really hard because this was the longest pass I’d ever heard in about a decade of entertainment,” recalled the comedian. “I said to her, ‘I’ve been passed on many times, this is the greatest pass in my career. Please thank Stevie for me and tell her I wrote the part because I want to hang out with her. Her manager said, ‘Well then, come and hang out! We have people in the backyard all the time.'” As they say, every cloud…

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch arrives on Netflix on Dec. 24. Watch the clip above.

