Think you know your Gundarks from Gualamas and Corellia from Crait?

A new Star Wars game show coming to Disney+ might be just your speed.

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge is billed as the first game show about a galaxy far, far away — and it’s hosted by Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best.

Image zoom Lucasfilm

The series “tests young contestants’ abilities in the core Jedi principles of strength, knowledge, and bravery as they face thrilling and fun obstacles in an attempt to achieve the rank of Jedi Knight.”

Best will play a Jedi Master and mentor to the contestants on the show. He’ll be joined by “a hilarious humanoid droid companion,” voiced by Mary Holland (Veep).

“This is definitely a kids game show like no other,” says Lucasfilm’s senior director of Online Content & Programming, Mickey Capoferri. “The various challenges will test a Padawan’s connection to the Force in three locations — a forest planet, on board a Jedi star cruiser, and inside a Jedi Temple — immersing them and the audience in a fun, humorous, and exciting competition.”

The show will launch on Disney+ in 2020.

