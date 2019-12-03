See the great Kathleen Turner in her guest-starring role on Mom

Mom type TV Show Network CBS Genre Comedy

One of TV’s cherished, go-to guest stars just booked another role: Kathleen Turner will pop up on Mom in January.

EW has obtained an exclusive first look of Turner as Cookie, described by CBS as a long-lost relative who comes back into the life of Tammy, played by Kristen Johnston. Turner’s episode, shot in November, will air the second week of January on CBS.

Image zoom Kathleen Turner guest stars on 'Mom' opposite Kristen Johnston Sonja Flemming/CBS

Image zoom Sonja Flemming/CBS

Turner most recently reunited with her War of the Roses costar Michael Douglas on The Kominsky Method. She played his ex, naturally. She also shows up on Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings on Netflix as Miss Mary Shaw in the episode titled “These Old Bones.”

Now in its seventh season, Mom follows the sober Christy (Anna Faris) who’s close to achieving her dream of becoming a lawyer. Her mom, Bonnie (Allison Janney), who’s also an alcoholic, has found a new lease on life by marrying Adam (William Fichtner). Bonnie also looks after her foster-sister Tammy, who was recently released from the pokey.

Mom airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

