Tracy Morgan and more bringing comedy specials to HBO Max

In its efforts to compete with the ever-increasing field of streaming networks, HBO Max announced Tuesday that its service will include original stand-up comedy specials.

The WarnerMedia-owned streaming service will launch with four one-hour specials, from comedians Tracy Morgan, John Early, Rose Matafeo, and Ahir Shah.

“From legends to newcomers, this impressive slate of specials will complement the library of premium stand-up specials that HBO has become known for,” Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original programming, comedy, and animation at HBO Max, said in a statement.

Image zoom Rob Kim/Getty Images; FilmMagic

While Shah, a double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee, is a true newcomer, Morgan, Early, and Matafeo are already in the WarnerMedia family. Morgan’s The Last O.G. is currently one of TBS’s most successful comedies, and Early’s TBS show Search Party just became an HBO Max original in its upcoming third season. U.K. performer Matafeo is new to U.S. audiences, but has already teamed up with BBC and HBO Max to write and star in an original series titled Starstruck.

In addition to the four comedians’ specials, HBO Max also recently announced two comedy specials featuring short sets from up-and-coming comics that will be hosted by Conan O’Brien. The TBS late-night host will also be curating hourlong sets from three as-yet-unannounced comedians for the service, plus Team Coco will produce comedian James Veitch’s upcoming HBO Max special.

HBO Max is slated to debut in spring 2020.

