With a new James Bond movie on the way, it’s an apt time for Bravo to launch a new spy-themed competition series. But judging by EW’s exclusive trailer above for the show, some of the competitors seem more Max Smart than 007.

“To be honest, I really don’t know what a spy does,” one contestant says with a laugh in the trailer. “What’s the thing called, with the grappling hook? Trapeze?”

The show, Spy Games, features 10 contestants living together in a large house and attempting to gather intel on their fellow players while competing in challenges designed by three former spies, alumni of the CIA, Secret Service, and FBI. Players will be eliminated until one remains to claim a $100,000 prize.

While the format may seem indebted to Big Brother, it’s apparently based on a real-life World War II-era government program, in which civilians were recruited and relocated to a “remote estate” to be trained as spies. And the trailer is an often-intense affair, with glimpses of such challenges as rappelling down a multi-story parking garage, sitting in a frigid ice-water bath, and crawling through tiny tunnels.

“You’re literally going to walk out with PTSD. Hopefully not, but it’s a distinct possibility,” another contestant quips.

Spy Games premieres Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can watch the full trailer above.

