Baby Yoda dolls from The Mandalorian have arrived

The Mandalorian type TV Show Network Disney+ Genre Sci-fi

Ready for a first look at Baby Yoda dolls?

The toys are based on the breakout character from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian which is technically called the Child (and is not, as far as viewers currently know, actually an offspring of Yoda, but rather a member of the Jedi Master’s rare mysterious species).

The first dolls are from Funko and include a near-lifesize 10-inch version for $29.99:

Image zoom Funko

And that’s not the only Baby Yoda doll coming soon. There’s also an 11-inch plush toy version from Mattel for $24.99:

Image zoom Mattel

Both are available for preorder via ShopDisney and Walmart but it sounds like they might not be shipping until spring.

The Child was first introduced at the end of The Mandalorian premiere as the bounty hunter’s intended target. A remnant of the fallen Galactic Empire want the Force-sensitive creature, or at least its body, for some mysterious purpose.

New episodes of The Mandalorian drop each Friday on Disney+. Check out EW’s latest Star Wars Untold Stories podcast discussing the fourth episode of the series.

Related content: