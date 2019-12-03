Baby Yoda dolls from The Mandalorian have arrived

By James Hibberd
December 03, 2019 at 03:12 PM EST
The Mandalorian

Ready for a first look at Baby Yoda dolls?

The toys are based on the breakout character from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian which is technically called the Child (and is not, as far as viewers currently know, actually an offspring of Yoda, but rather a member of the Jedi Master’s rare mysterious species).

The first dolls are from Funko and include a near-lifesize 10-inch version for $29.99:

Funko

And that’s not the only Baby Yoda doll coming soon. There’s also an 11-inch plush toy version from Mattel for $24.99:

Mattel

Both are available for preorder via ShopDisney and Walmart but it sounds like they might not be shipping until spring.

The Child was first introduced at the end of The Mandalorian premiere as the bounty hunter’s intended target. A remnant of the fallen Galactic Empire want the Force-sensitive creature, or at least its body, for some mysterious purpose.

New episodes of The Mandalorian drop each Friday on Disney+. Check out EW’s latest Star Wars Untold Stories podcast discussing the fourth episode of the series.

The Mandalorian

The live-action Star Wars series follows a lone Mandalorian gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy.
