RuPaul kept it in the family — the RuPaul’s Drag Race sisterhood, to be exact — when building the supporting cast for his new Netflix series AJ and the Queen.

EW can exclusively reveal that the Emmy-winning drag superstar will appear alongside 22 queens from past seasons of Drag Race, each of whom play a small role in a tale about a down-on-her-luck performer, Ruby Red (RuPaul), who’s swindled out of her life savings one day before hitting the road for a cross-country tour with a 10-year-old stowaway (newcomer Izzy G.) aboard her vintage RV.

Drag Race alums co-starring across the series’ 10-episode first season include Valentina (season 9, All-Stars 4), Mayhem Miller (season 10), Bianca Del Rio (season 6 winner), Eureka O’Hara (seasons 9, 10), Victoria “Porkchop” Parker (season 1), Alexis Mateo (season 3, All-Stars 1), Manila Luzon (season 3, All-Stars 1, All-Stars 4), Vanessa “Miss Vanjie” Mateo (seasons 10, 11), Jinkx Monsoon (season 5 winner), Katya (season 7, All-Stars 2) Jaymes Mansfield (season 9), Chad Michaels (season 4, All-Stars 1 winner), Mariah Balenciaga (season 3), Kennedy Davenport (season 7, All-Stars 3) Jade Jolie (season 5), Ongina (season 1), Latrice Royale (season 4, All-Stars 1, All-Stars 4), Monique Heart (season 10, All-Stars 4), Ginger Minj (season 7, All-Stars 2), Trinity The Tuck (season 9, All-Stars 4 winner), Jujubee (season 2, All-Stars 1), and Pandora Boxx (season 2, All-Stars 1).

Image zoom Beth Dubber/Netflix

The queens are set to pop up on Ruby’s journey from venue to venue, playing drag peers both new and familiar to the traveling queen, who attempts to recoup the cash her grifter ex-lover (Josh Segarra) and his accomplice, Lady Danger (Tia Carrere), stole before she could use it to fulfill her dream of opening her own club.

“This show isn’t about a drag queen in a kids show. This is about a kid in a drag queen’s show. It’s edgy, and it has some dark themes in there,” RuPaul previously told Vanity Fair about the series. “It was something I was eager to explore. To prove to myself that I’m not dead inside. I proved to myself that I could pull those emotions up. It’s intoxicating.”

Image zoom Beth Dubber/Netflix

Image zoom Beth Dubber/Netflix

AJ and the Queen — which RuPaul created, wrote, and produced alongside The Comeback and Sex and the City’s Michael Patrick King — premieres Jan. 10 on Netflix. Check out EW’s exclusive photos of the RuPaul’s Drag Race queens’ guest-starring season 1 roles above and below.

Image zoom Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Image zoom Beth Dubber/Netflix

Image zoom Beth Dubber/Netflix

