What to Watch on Monday: The Top 10 sing for your votes on The Voice

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Voice

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

As if the previous eliminations weren’t bad enough, now they’re really going to hurt. The Top 10 will compete tonight, and some major talent remains. Here’s where the talent count stands: Team Kelly, 3 (Jake Hoot, Hello Sunday, Shane Q); Team Gwen, 2 (Rose Short, Joana Martinez); Team Legend, 3 (Katie Kadan, Will Breman, Marybeth Byrd); Team Blake, 2 (Ricky Duran, Kat Hammock). This is The Voice… and this is when things really get exciting! —Gerrad Hall

9-1-1

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Fall Finale

This episode might be titled “Christmas Spirit,” but Bobby (Peter Krause) is going to be in anything but when he receives some shocking news, and Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is revisiting her past (hasn’t she endured enough?!) to fully move on and embrace her future. Meanwhile, the first responders are dealing with some holiday-season calls, including a Black Friday incident that results in a Santa getting assaulted, and one airport luggage handler is dealing with much worse than overweight bags when he gets too close to a jet engine. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

All American (fall finale) — The CW

The Great Christmas Light Fight — ABC

9 p.m.

Black Lightning — The CW

Below Deck — Bravo

His Dark Materials — HBO

Prodigal Son (fall finale) — Fox

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On — A&E

10 p.m.

The Good Doctor — ABC

Making It (season premiere) — NBC

Streaming

Retro Tech (series debut) — YouTube

*times are ET and subject to change