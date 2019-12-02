The Magicians faces 'the literal end of the actual world' in season 5 trailer

The Magicians type TV Show Network Syfy Genre Fantasy

Having magic back doesn’t mean the lives of The Magicians‘ characters are any less insane.

On Monday, SYFY released the first full-length trailer for the fifth season of The Magicians, which returns Jan. 15. Picking up after the tragic season 4 finale, the new year finds Eliot (Hale Appleman), Alice (Olivia Taylor Dudley), and the rest of the gang mourning Quentin’s passing and dealing with the return of magic, of which there is now too much.

As if a surplus of magic wasn’t enough of an issue, the Brakebills students will be called upon to save the world yet again. “It is the literal end of the actual world,” says Kady (Jade Tailor) at one point in the promo. Julia (Stella Maeve) adds later on: “Today we are saving the world, and this time it’s going to stick.”

Here’s a quick list of some of the other developments the trailer teases: A guest-appearance from Single Parents‘ Jake Choi; a duel between Margo (Summer Bishil) and Fen (Brittany Curan); and Eliot facing down the Kraken.

Watch the trailer above.

The Magicians returns Jan 15 at 10 p.m. on SYFY.

