Kelly Clarkson goes full-on '90s girl group for 'Whatta Man' cover

What a (wo)man.

In the latest edition of her Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson embraced her inner girl group member to cover “Whatta Man” by Salt-N-Pepa featuring En Vogue.

The song, which is a reinterpretation of the 1968 Linda Lyndell number “What a Man,” was first released in September 1993 as part of En Vogue’s EP Runaway Love and later as part of Salt-N-Pepa’s fourth studio album, Very Necessary. It was a major hit for the hip-hop group and En Vogue, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

For Clarkson’s take, which you can view above, she included backup singers and infused her trademark powerhouse vocals into the song, including the rap segments.

The performance joins recent Kellyoke covers including Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk,” Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” Imagine Dragons’ “Believer,” and more.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays; check your local listings for showtimes in your area.

Related content: