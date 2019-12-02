Will there be a special Doctor Who episode this holiday season? Well, yes and no — and we hope that doesn’t sound too wobbly wobbly.

BBC America announced Monday that the second season of the time travel show to star Jodie Whittaker will premiere 8 p.m. ET on New Year’s Day. The season will begin with a two-part episode titled “Spyfall.”

The network also announced that it has partnered with BBC Studios and Fathom Events to screen the premiere episode on over 600 cinema screens on Jan. 5. The event will include a Q&A with Whittaker and fellow cast members Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill transmitted from The Paley Center for Media in New York. Tickets and a list of participating locations will be available beginning Dec. 6 at the Fathom Events website.

“What better way to ring in a new decade than with our favorite Time Lord?” said BBC America Executive Director Courtney Thomasma in a statement. “BBC America is excited to kick off the New Year with new Who, including a thrilling New Year’s Day premiere followed by new episodes every Sunday this winter.”

Previously announced guest stars for the new season of Doctor Who include Stephen Fry, Lenny Henry, Goran Višnjić, and Robert Glenister.

Watch the new Doctor Who trailer, above.

