Disney+ subscriptions are $10 off for Cyber Monday — today only

Forget home goods, accessories, clothing, and gifts. This Cyber Monday is all about Disney+.

Today, Disney+ is offering up a stellar deal on its brand new streaming service. The platform is giving would-be customers $10 off their first year of Disney+, making it just $59.99 for the first 12 months (and a $69.99 yearly subscription thereafter).

Of course, this great deal comes with a little fine print. The limited offer does not include a free trial and is only available in the United States and Puerto Rico. If you can get past those small details, though, you’ll gain a lot in return. For example, if you’re in the midst of Frozen 2 mania, you can enjoy more Elsa and Anna content right from your couch, including the original Frozen, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, and Lego Disney Frozen Northern Lights.

Image zoom Disney Plus

But wait, there’s more: Disney+ is also packed to the gills with original content, including High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The Mandalorian (Hi, Baby Yoda!), Marvel’s Hero Project, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and more. Beyond the originals, there are also plenty of nostalgia-inducing movies and shows to watch, such as classic Simpsons episodes, Talespin, Gargoyles, Recess, and much more. How much more? How about nearly 500 movies and 7,500 TV episodes to explore.

If you do decide to take advantage of this deal, you won’t be alone. As Entertainment Weekly previously reported, the streaming service had a whopping 10 million subscribers within days of its launch date. Disney said at the time that it’s confident it will have at least 60 million worldwide subscribers by 2024. So maybe you should take advantage of this discount (which ends at 11:59 p.m. ET tonight) because Disney classics will likely be the only thing people are talking about this holiday season — and every holiday season for the foreseeable future.

Buy it! Disney+ Subscription, $59.99/year (orig. $69.99/year) on disneyplus.com