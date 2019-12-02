Watch the first teaser for Curb Your Enthusiasm season 10

Curb Your Enthusiasm type TV Show Network HBO Genre Comedy

The wait between seasons 8 and 9 of Curb Your Enthusiasm was just over six years. This time, it’ll be just over two.

Season 10 of Larry David’s cantankerous comedy will premiere in January, HBO revealed. David began filming the 10th season in the fall of 2018. Details are scant per usual, but series star Jeff Garlin revealed on The Last Laugh podcast that Vince Vaughn would have a multi-episode arc.

Season 9 of the show that features the Seinfeld co-creator playing a warped version of himself concluded with the implosion of Fatwa! The Musical, Larry’s theatrical production with Lin-Manuel Miranda and F. Murray Abraham. The fatwa that had been placed on Larry’s head for mocking the ayatollah was canceled but, in the final scene of the season, an Iranian unaware of this development chased Larry down the street.

David has been taking a season-by-season approach to continuing the show he began in 2000. In the season 10 renewal announcement, he joked: “As I’ve said many times, when one has the opportunity to annoy someone, one should do so.”

In the first teaser for season 10, which can be seen above, Larry is the one being annoyed, by the time it’s taking to toast some bread.

When that season 10 renewal was announced last December, Curb executive producer Jeff Schaffer told EW that the entire cast — which also includes Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, and Cheryl Hines — was expected to return, and he dropped a hint that the gang will “catch up with a few more old friends from the Curb universe.” In regard to where the story may be headed, Schaffer quipped at the time: “Here’s one thing I can tell you that did not happen. Larry wasn’t killed. He does not come back like in the movie Ghost and make sweet love to Cheryl at a Brentwood Color Me Mine.”

Curb has been nominated for an Outstanding Comedy Emmy for every season since season 1. David told EW in 2017 that the notion of making 10 seasons seemed absurd when he created the show. “I remember talking to my agent about it and he says, ‘If we go 10 seasons…,’” he recalled. “And I said, ’10 seasons? Are you out of your f—ing mind? Ten seasons? Ridiculous! I’m lucky if I can do two or three!’”

Related links: