45 Walmart Cyber Monday deals worth shopping today — including Bose headphones, Samsung TVs, and Apple iPads

In case you haven’t heard, today is Cyber Monday, which means the beginning of your week just got a whole lot better. Hundreds of online retailers are offering some of their biggest markdowns of the year on this very day! And if you only have time to shop one Cyber Monday sale, it should definitely be Walmart’s.

The big-box retailer is offering amazing savings for the online shopping event that may be even better than its Black Friday deals. Why? Because shoppers don’t have the chance to snag these offerings in stores like they did on Friday — they’re exclusively available online.

You’ll find up to 40 percent off electronics, up to 50 percent off games, and up to $100 off video game consoles in Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale section. For example, you can get a Sony 65-inch 4K TV for $1,200 off, a Samsung Galaxy tab for less than $150, and the Google Nest smart video doorbell for 35 percent off.

Below, find 45 deals on TVs, smart home devices, smartphones, headphones, video games and gaming accessories, and more categories that are worth spending your money on today — but don’t wait too long because they end at midnight PT tonight.

Best TV deals

Best laptop and tablet deals

Best Apple deals

Best smart home device deals

Best headphone and speaker deals

Best smartphone deals

Best gaming deals

