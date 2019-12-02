45 Walmart Cyber Monday deals worth shopping today — including Bose headphones, Samsung TVs, and Apple iPads
In case you haven’t heard, today is Cyber Monday, which means the beginning of your week just got a whole lot better. Hundreds of online retailers are offering some of their biggest markdowns of the year on this very day! And if you only have time to shop one Cyber Monday sale, it should definitely be Walmart’s.
The big-box retailer is offering amazing savings for the online shopping event that may be even better than its Black Friday deals. Why? Because shoppers don’t have the chance to snag these offerings in stores like they did on Friday — they’re exclusively available online.
You’ll find up to 40 percent off electronics, up to 50 percent off games, and up to $100 off video game consoles in Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale section. For example, you can get a Sony 65-inch 4K TV for $1,200 off, a Samsung Galaxy tab for less than $150, and the Google Nest smart video doorbell for 35 percent off.
Below, find 45 deals on TVs, smart home devices, smartphones, headphones, video games and gaming accessories, and more categories that are worth spending your money on today — but don’t wait too long because they end at midnight PT tonight.
Best TV deals
- Sony 65" Class BRAVIA 4K (2160P) UHD HDR Dolby Vision Android Smart LED TV, $998 (orig. $2,198)
- JVC 70" Class 4K UHD 2160p Roku Smart TV LT, $549.99 (orig. $899.99)
- Sceptre 65" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR LED TV, $359.99 (orig. $899.99)
- Vizio 55" Class M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR Smart TV, $398 (orig. $498)
- JVC 55" Class 4K UHD 2160p HDR Roku Smart LED TV, $269 (orig. $399)
- Sceptre 50-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV, $189.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Samsung 43-Inch Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR, $227.99 (orig. $499.99)
Best laptop and tablet deals
- Lenovo Ideapad 330s 15.6" Laptop, Windows 10, $229 (orig. $449)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 32GB Android P Wifi Black, $149 (orig. $219)
- Asus VivoBook 15.6-Inch FHD Display Thin and Light, $269 (orig. $349)
- HP 14-Inch Laptop, AMD Ryzen 3 3200U, $249 (orig. $349)
- Smartab 10.1" 2-in-1 Tablet W/ Keyboard 32GB Windows 10, $99.98 (orig. $179.99)
- RCA Galileo Pro 11.5-Inch 32GB 2-in-1 Tablet with Keyboard Case Android OS, $87.99 (orig. $179.99)
- EVOO 11.6" Ultra Thin Laptop, AMD A4-9120 Processor, 2GB RAM, $109 (orig. $199)
Best Apple deals
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS, 40mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band, from $379 (orig. $399)
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular - 44mm - Sport Loop, $429 (orig. $529)
- Apple iPad (6th Gen) 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular, $329 (orig. $459)
- Apple 9.7-inch iPad (6th Gen) Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB, $429 (orig. $559)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model), $144 (orig. $159)
- Straight Talk Apple iPhone 6s Prepaid Smartphone with 32GB, $99 (orig. $299)
Best smart home device deals
- Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell, $149 (orig. $229)
- Google Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation, $179 (orig. $249)
- Google Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera, $159 (orig. $199)
- Roku Premiere+ 4K HDR Streaming Player, $29 (orig. $49)
- Night Owl's 8 CH 1080p HD Wired Video Security System with 6 Indoor/Outdoor Cameras, $179.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR Android TV with Google Assistant Remote Streaming Media Player, $34.99 (orig. $59.99)
Best headphone and speaker deals
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones II with Google Assistant, $279 (orig. $349)
- Beats Solo2 Luxe Edition Wired On-Ear Headphones, $99 (orig. $149.95)
- Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $169 (orig. $249)
- Anker Rave Mini Speaker, $100 (orig. $149)
- Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones - Beats Pop Collection, $89 (orig. $119)
- Beats Pill+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $113.99 (orig. $129)
- Bose SoundLink Micro Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $69 (orig. $99)
Best smartphone deals
- Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy S9 Smartphone, $399 (orig. $599)
- Google Pixel 4 Black 64 GB, Unlocked, $599 (orig. $799)
- Google Pixel XL 3a White, Factory Unlocked, $379 (orig. $479)
- Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy A10e Smartphone, $49 (orig. $139)
- AT&T Prepaid LG Phoenix 4 16GB Prepaid Smartphone, $39.88 (orig. $49)
Best gaming deals
- Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Gaming Console - Wireless Game Pad, $299 (orig. $399.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for PlayStation 4, $49.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Netgear Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router, $99 (orig. $199)
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle, $149 (orig. $249.99)
- Super Mario Maker 2 for Nintendo Switch, $49.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Sony PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Controller, Magma Red, $38.99 (orig. $64.99)
- Super Mario Party Digital Download for Nintendo Switch, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
