EW's Best of Shows podcast names the worst TV shows of the decade

We interrupt this celebration of the best of the decade to bring you some truly terrible TV. This week on EW’s Best of Shows podcast, Darren Franich and I pause our “Best of the Decade” series and offer some harshly-worded rebukes for some of the worst television shows of the 2010s.

Spoiler alert: If you’re wondering why there’s a photo of two grown men in sub-par drag accompanying this article, that is my pick for the worst comedy of the decade. Though ABC’s Work It aired just two highly unfortunate episodes in 2012, it embodies all of the worst tendencies of broadcast TV comedy — and it also includes an astonishingly tasteless joke about “the pinball scene in The Accused.”

Darren, meanwhile, chose a fairly recent (and justifiably short-lived) Fox procedural for his worst drama of the decade. APB starred Justin Kirk as a wealthy tech CEO who basically tries to fix crime in Chicago by, as Darren puts it, “giving the police a s–t-ton of weapons.” The result is “basically RoboCop without a sense of humor” — and that’s probably the nicest thing Darren says about it.

You can hear our full worst-of-the-decade list — including worst comedy, worst drama, worst reality show, worst second season after a great first season, and worst revival — press play below. You can also listen and subscribe to Best of Shows on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Radio.com, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Related content: