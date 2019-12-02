32 Cyber Monday tech deals on the Xbox One S, Apple iPads, and Beats Headphones that are worth the money

Image zoom

With technology always evolving, the cost of upgrading your devices can really add up — which is why Cyber Monday is one of the best times to shop for those pricey gadgets you’ve been wanting for your home and on the go.

There are thousands of products discounted on this shopping holiday, so whether you’re looking for a new flat screen TV for your living room, a pair of cordless bluetooth headphones, or a robot vacuum to clean up your floors, you’re bound to find it at a good discount. But with so many sales happening all at once, it’s a little overwhelming to figure out if you’re getting the best deals.

To ease your Cyber Monday shopping experience, we did the work for you and rounded up 32 tech deals that are worth the money this year — including the newest Apple iPad for under $250 and this Xbox One S bundle that's $100 off. Read on to find more amazing savings on the year’s most popular tech products!

Best TV deals

Sony 65″ Class BRAVIA 4K (2160P) UHD HDR Dolby Vision Android Smart LED TV, $998 (orig. $2,198); walmart.com

Samsung 55″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR, $328 (orig. $378); walmart.com

RCA 70-Inch Class 4K UHD 2160P HDR Roku Smart LED TV, $529.99 (orig. $899.99); walmart.com

LG 65-Inch Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV With HDR, $478 (orig. $649.99); walmart.com

Samsung 50-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV, $347.99 (orig. $499.99); walmart.com

Toshiba 43-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition, $199.99 (orig. $199.99 (orig. $300); amazon.com

TCL 43S425 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku LED TV, $249.99 (orig. $479.99); amazon.com

Samsung Flat 50-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $347.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com

Best laptop/tablet deals

New Apple iPad 10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB, $249 (orig. $329); amazon.com

Fire HD 8 Tablet, $49.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop, 15.6 inches Full HD IPS Display, $309.99 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com

All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet , $99.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Lenovo Smart Tab P10 10.1” Android Tablet 64GB, $174.99 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (7th Gen) Wi-Fi 32GB, $249 (orig. $329); walmart.com

HP Pavilion Laptop 15.6″ Full HD Display, $429 (orig. $599); walmart.com

Best smart home deals

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with HD Video, $129 for pre-order (orig. $199); amazon.com

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Smart speaker with Alexa, $22 (orig. $49); amazon.com

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in, Ultra HD, $24.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Roborock S5 Robotic Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, $499.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com

Google Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation, $179 (orig. $249); walmart.com

Google Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera, $159 (orig. $199); walmart.com

Best headphone deals

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones II with Google Assistant, $279 (orig. $349); walmart.com

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones – Beats Pop Collection, $89 (orig. $119); walmart.com

Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $169 (orig. $249), walmart.com

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, $79.95 (orig. $199.95); amazon.com

Powerbeats Pro – Totally Wireless Earphones, $199.99 (orig. $249.95); amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy Buds, Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds, $99.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Best gaming deals