32 Cyber Monday tech deals on the Xbox One S, Apple iPads, and Beats Headphones that are worth the money
With technology always evolving, the cost of upgrading your devices can really add up — which is why Cyber Monday is one of the best times to shop for those pricey gadgets you’ve been wanting for your home and on the go.
There are thousands of products discounted on this shopping holiday, so whether you’re looking for a new flat screen TV for your living room, a pair of cordless bluetooth headphones, or a robot vacuum to clean up your floors, you’re bound to find it at a good discount. But with so many sales happening all at once, it’s a little overwhelming to figure out if you’re getting the best deals.
To ease your Cyber Monday shopping experience, we did the work for you and rounded up 32 tech deals that are worth the money this year — including the newest Apple iPad for under $250 and this Xbox One S bundle that's $100 off. Read on to find more amazing savings on the year’s most popular tech products!
Best TV deals
- Sony 65″ Class BRAVIA 4K (2160P) UHD HDR Dolby Vision Android Smart LED TV, $998 (orig. $2,198); walmart.com
- Samsung 55″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR, $328 (orig. $378); walmart.com
- RCA 70-Inch Class 4K UHD 2160P HDR Roku Smart LED TV, $529.99 (orig. $899.99); walmart.com
- LG 65-Inch Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV With HDR, $478 (orig. $649.99); walmart.com
- Samsung 50-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV, $347.99 (orig. $499.99); walmart.com
- Toshiba 43-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition, $199.99 (orig. $199.99 (orig. $300); amazon.com
- TCL 43S425 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku LED TV, $249.99 (orig. $479.99); amazon.com
- Samsung Flat 50-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $347.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com
Best laptop/tablet deals
- New Apple iPad 10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB, $249 (orig. $329); amazon.com
- Fire HD 8 Tablet, $49.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
- Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop, 15.6 inches Full HD IPS Display, $309.99 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com
- All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet , $99.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com
- Lenovo Smart Tab P10 10.1” Android Tablet 64GB, $174.99 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com
- Apple 10.2-inch iPad (7th Gen) Wi-Fi 32GB, $249 (orig. $329); walmart.com
- HP Pavilion Laptop 15.6″ Full HD Display, $429 (orig. $599); walmart.com
Best smart home deals
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 with HD Video, $129 for pre-order (orig. $199); amazon.com
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Smart speaker with Alexa, $22 (orig. $49); amazon.com
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in, Ultra HD, $24.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
- Roborock S5 Robotic Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, $499.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com
- Google Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation, $179 (orig. $249); walmart.com
- Google Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera, $159 (orig. $199); walmart.com
Best headphone deals
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones II with Google Assistant, $279 (orig. $349); walmart.com
- Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones – Beats Pop Collection, $89 (orig. $119); walmart.com
- Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $169 (orig. $249), walmart.com
- Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, $79.95 (orig. $199.95); amazon.com
- Powerbeats Pro – Totally Wireless Earphones, $199.99 (orig. $249.95); amazon.com
- Samsung Galaxy Buds, Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds, $99.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
Best gaming deals
- Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Gaming Console – Wireless Game Pad, $299 (orig. $399.95); walmart.com
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle, $149 (orig. $249.99); walmart.com
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for PlayStation 4, $49.99 (orig. $69.99); walmart.com
- PlayStation VR – Mega Blood + Truth Everybody’s Golf Bundle, $249.99 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com
- HyperX Cloud Flight – Wireless Gaming Headset, with Long Lasting Battery Up to 30 hours of Use, Detachable Noise Cancelling Microphone, $79.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com
