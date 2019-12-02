Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens in new Comedy Central series' first trailer

After stepping into dramatic territory with this year’s heart-wrenching The Farewell, Awkwafina is moving back to comedy… and Queens. The first trailer for the Crazy Rich Asians star’s new Comedy Central series, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, has arrived, and teases what looks to be a chaotic and very Awkwafina-y show.

As the title implies, the loosely autobiographical series stars Awkwafina as Nora (her real name), a twentysomething slacker who lives with her dad (played by BD Wong) and foul-mouthed grandmother (Orange Is the New Black‘s Lori Tan Chinn) in Queens, New York.

The trailer showcases the cast — which also features Saturday Night Live‘s Bowen Yang as Nora’s cousin — and plenty of comedic antics, including Nora’s attempt at becoming an Uber driver (“Pull over now or I’m calling the cops!” her passenger yells) and frantically trying to obtain her Social Security number from her cousin. (“A lot of people don’t know their Social Security numbers,” she grumbles.)

Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens premieres Jan. 22 on Comedy Central. You can watch the full trailer above.

