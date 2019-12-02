Apple devices are seriously marked down for Cyber Monday — including the newest iPad for $249

Image zoom Apple (5)

Remember the olden days when you had to get up, get dressed, get in a car, and drive all the way to the mall do to your holiday shopping? Luckily for us, it’s 2019 and we can just head over to Walmart or Amazon for their Cyber Monday sales and fill up our digital carts without ever having to leave the couch.

This year, the retailers are offering up tons of great discounts for the online shopping holiday, including steep markdowns on some of the most popular items from Apple. That includes discounts on Macbooks, Apple Watches, AirPods, iPads, and even Beats headphones (owned by Apple). Although some of the devices — like the AirPods — are temporarily out of stock, you can still add them to your cart at the discounted price; you’ll just receive them at a later date.

Best Apple Deals

Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $144 (orig. $159) on amazon.com

Apple AirPods Pro $234.99 (orig. $249) on amazon.com

Apple Pencil, $79 (orig. $99) on amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS), $384.99 with coupon (orig. $429) on amazon.com

Apple iPad 32 GB (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi), $249 (orig. $329) on walmart.com

Apple Macbook Air (13-inch), $699 (orig. $999) on amazon.com

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, $129, (orig. $299.95) on amazon.com

These deals truly are amazing, especially when you consider the fact that Apple products rarely ever go on sale. To sweeten the deal if you’re shopping on Amazon, make sure to sign up for Amazon Prime, which gives its members access to free two-day shipping and Prime-eligible deals.



Sadly, like all good things in life, these discounts likely won’t last long. So if you like what you see, click “add to cart” and get on with your day.