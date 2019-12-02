Watch Chris Harrison teach Brad Paisley how to host his own ABC special in exclusive clip

Chris Harrison knows a thing or two about hosting a show for ABC, having served as the host of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette for a collective 38 seasons. So it’s fitting that Harrison would be the one to give Brad Paisley pointers on hosting his own variety special (aptly titled Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special) for the network. However, Harrison’s advice mainly boils down to emulating yet another ABC host.

“My hosting secret? I do what [Ryan] Seacrest does,” Harrison tells the country star in the exclusive preview above. “That’s my advice for you: Just think, ‘What would Seacrest do?'”

Other topics of discussion in the clip include how Paisley got the opportunity to host the special (“Did Carrie Underwood say no?”), “the proper pre-performance beverage,” and how to handle handsy fans. (Try saying that five times fast.) The video also offers glimpses at what’s in store for the special, including appearances by the Jonas Brothers, Underwood, Peyton Manning, and more. It’s sure to be quite the bonanza, and will reveal, as Harrison puts it, if Paisley really is as special as he thinks.

You can watch the full video above. Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special will air Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

