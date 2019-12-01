Pete Davidson fans say they had to sign $1 million NDA before comedy show

Image zoom Mike Pont/WireImage

Fans of Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson may have a lengthy document to sign before catching one of his comedy show. One such fan posted a non-disclosure agreement she says was sent to her via email before a recent San Francisco appearance.

Young states in a Facebook post dated Nov. 27 along with copies of the NDA that fans agree they “cannot give any interviews, opinions, or critiques” about his performance “in any form whatsoever” to blogs or on social media. The document also gives Team Davidson the right to “confiscate (including seize & destroy the contents of) any cell phones, cameras, or PDA’s.”

Should anyone who agreed to the terms set in the document decide to breach the agreement, they will be required “to pay $1 million in damages as well as the legal costs.”

Davidson’s representatives did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Fans who attended the Bay Area performance have said the show was being taped for the star’s Netflix comedy special, making the NDA standard protocol. But various audience members attending other shows in Nov. are claiming they also had to sign a similar contract.

saw pete davidson tonight but don’t ask me about it because i signed an nda pic.twitter.com/R8QJrMTMpM — brooke 🤠 (@brookehickss) December 1, 2019

Just found out I have to sign a NDA for the Pete Davidson show tonight…. — ✨natty•rosè✨ (@Nataliie_Roseox) November 29, 2019

EW also reached out to Netflix for confirmation of comedy show taping dates.

Davidson has had a busy year, he signed up for a role in the Suicide Squad sequel that has kept him from shooting SNL every week during the hit NBC series’ 45th season. He also has a collaboration with Judd Apatow titled King of Staten Island loosely based on Davidson’s life headed to theaters in 2020.

