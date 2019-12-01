You can already save up to 67 percent on best-selling smart TVs for Cyber Monday

Image zoom Getty

Cyber Monday is arguably the best shopping day of the year. Not only are there infinite deals to take advantage of, but the nature of the day caters to our most indulgent, never-leave-the-couch tendencies. You’re not just allowed to stay home all day, you’re encouraged — otherwise how could you shop some of the biggest online deals of the year on TVs?

You can already shop new televisions online super quickly with just a few clicks, but with Amazon Prime and free fast shipping from Walmart, you can even receive what you’ve just bought insanely fast. And if you’re looking to upgrade your home entertainment consoles and start watching all your favorite streaming platforms in 4K ultra high definition right away, some of these TVs can arrive as soon as tomorrow. (If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, sign up for a free 30-day trial here).

Don’t feel too bad if you missed out on 2019’s Black Friday TV deals because the best Cyber Monday TV deals on Amazon and Walmart are giving you the chance to score the latest smart TVs and best-sellers from brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, Vizio, and TCL for up to 50 percent less.

Even Amazon’s number-one bestseller in the LED and LCD TV category, the Toshiba Full HD Smart LED TV, Fire Stick Edition, is on sale for 33 percent off. Some deals, like this 24-percent discount on an LG Nano 8 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV, also include additional perks, like up to 12 months of the new Disney+ streaming service for free. At Walmart, you can get up to 67 percent off on TVs with thousands of raving customer reviews.

Below are Walmart and Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2019 TV deals you can start shopping ahead of the official day. But hurry — some are limited-time offers, and the biggest markdowns always tend to sell out just when you’ve finally decided what model you want.

Best Cyber Monday TV Deals, Including on Smart TVS

Toshiba 43-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV — Fire TV Edition: $199.99 (orig. $300); amazon.com

LG Alexa Built-in Nano 8 Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV: $796.99 (orig. $1,049.99) amazon.com

Vizio 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV: $329.99 (orig. $478); walmart.com

Samsung Flat 49-inch 4K 8 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility: $497.99 (orig. $799.99); amazon.com

Samsung Flat 50-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility: $347.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com

RCA 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV: $229.99 (orig. $699.99); walmart.com

TCL 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV: $239.99 (orig. $479.99); amazon.com

Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with Alexa Compatibility: $1,098 (orig. $1,499.99); amazon.com

Vizio 55-inch Class M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV: $398 (orig. $498); walmart.com

Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with Alexa Compatibility: $1,798 (orig. $2,799.99); amazon.com

Sceptre 32-inch Class HD LED TV: $85 (orig. $179.99); walmart.com

Samsung 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart QLED TV: $997.99 (orig. $1,799.99); walmart.com

