Warning: This article contains spoilers from the fall finale of Batwoman, titled “A Mad Tea Party.”

The first Batwoman character has fallen.

In Sunday night’s midseason finale (a.k.a. the last episode before the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover), Alice (Rachel Skarsten) went through with her titular mad tea party, which ended with the death of Mary’s mother Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis). Alice viewed this as a reprisal for Catherine faking evidence that convinced Jacob (Dougray Scott) that Alice/Beth died in the car accident many years ago and to give up searching for her. Oh, and speaking of Jacob, Alice also framed him for Catherine’s murder. (Read the full recap here.)

Alice’s master plan causes Kate (Ruby Rose) and Jacob to abandon hope that Beth is still in there and obviously has a dramatic effect on Mary’s life going forward.

“Losing a parent, and only parent, is so significant in a person’s life that it’ll change her forever. I hope the audience sees and feels that,” Mary actress Nicole Kang tells EW. “We’re really seeing Mary’s coming of age story. She’s a young girl in her 20s figuring out what it means to be a citizen of this world, and she’s got really, really high aspirations. Then all of a sudden she loses something so close to her. She just didn’t see it coming. I think it still wrecks me. We can be out there and we have this plan and we’re finding our way, and then life happens. I think her whole world stops for a second. It’s hard to even think about her moving forward past this.”

Yet, Mary must keep moving forward in the story, and Kang is very happy with the material the writers have given her in the wake of this tragedy. “We’ll see in a really beautiful way (because this writers’ room has really taken care of Mary) how it shapes her into the person we want to see her become in the future and obviously the serious implications it has on her real sister relationship with Kate and her new sister relationship with Alice,” says Kang.

Up until now, the show has very much been focused on Kate and Alice’s relationship, but that dynamic has expanded into a sisterly triangle with Mary now involved as she tries to process her guilt.

“I wish I could say that Mary super gracefully rises above and goes into action. But honestly, I think she deals with grief in a super realistic way,” says Kang. “She’ll deal with it in all kinds of ways. She’ll shove it down, she won’t want to deal with it, she’ll pretend everything is fine. She doesn’t want the rest of her life to fall apart. She’s in shock, a state of shock, immediately after. Then it hits her and then there are crazier things happening in Gotham that she has to deal with. But really, it clarifies her point of view on Alice.

“Just to see her and Alice together in a room again — when we see that, it’s volatile because you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Kang continues. “So [Alice’s] relationship with Mary: She knows she matters to Kate, but she also has got this insane jealously of Mary. I think the sisters being pitted against each other, and one of them being a villain and one of them being Batwoman is such an incredible playground for Mary to be in, even though Mary doesn’t know it. She doesn’t know Kate is Batwoman, so I think all of that is so juicy moving forward.”

Well, it’ll be a long while before the audience gets there because Batwoman‘s final episodes of 2019 are dedicated to the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover and air on a special night, Monday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. “Crisis” begins Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. with Supergirl.

