What to Watch this Weekend: Kacey Musgraves brings some Christmas spirit to Amazon

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

FRIDAY

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter brings her 2016 album A Very Kacey Christmas to life in this variety special, where she will duet on classic Christmas carols with tons of celebrity friends, including Camila Cabello (“Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree”), Troye Sivan (“Glittery”), Kendall Jenner (who will assist with hosting duties), and Schitt’s Creek‘s Dan Levy (who will narrate the proceedings). Other guests include Fred Armisen, Zooey Deschanel, Lana Del Rey, and James Corden. The Radio City Rockettes will be there to assist Musgraves on “Ribbons and Bows,” the original song from A Very Kacey Christmas. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Harley Quinn

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on DC Universe

Series Debut

Harley Quinn is ready to get free. It’s not the upcoming live-action Birds of Prey movie bearing the subtitle “And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,” but the new animated series on DC Universe deserves it just as much. The premiere episode especially is all about Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) breaking free from her toxic relationship with the Joker (Alan Tudyk). After he leaves her to rot in Arkham Asylum for a whole year, Harley finally decides to listen to Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and make a name for herself as a villain in her own right. The show’s combination of black comedy and cartoonish violence is reminiscent of Archer, but with an engaging female friendship at its center. —Christian Holub

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Encore! — Disney+

Forky Asks a Question — Disney+

The Imagineering Story — Disney+

Marvel’s Hero Project — Disney+

The World According to Jeff Goldblum — Disney+

The Mandalorian — Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — Disney+

The Morning Show — Apple TV+

See — Apple TV+

For All Mankind — Apple TV+

Ghostwriter — Apple TV+

Snoopy in Space — Apple TV+

The Movies That Made Us — Netflix

Sugar Rush Christmas — Netflix

8 p.m.

American Housewife — ABC

The Blacklist — NBC

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (season finale) — VH1

Staging Christmas — Lifetime

Top Elf (series debut) — Nickelodeon

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy — Hallmark

8:30 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat — ABC

9 p.m.

Baking Christmas — OWN

SATURDAY

8 p.m.

Christmas in Rome — Hallmark

Merry Liddle Christmas — Lifetime

9 p.m.

Blue Planet Now (series finale) — BBC America

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

SUNDAY

NCIS: Los Angeles

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on CBS

For the 250th episode of this popular CBS procedural, Eric Christian Olsen, who stars as Marty Deeks, pulled double duty by co-penning “Mother.” In the milestone episode, a former black-ops agent whom Letty (Linda Hunt) recruited and trained returns to seek revenge for the life she introduced him to. “To be given the opportunity to write the episode is an incredible privilege,” Olsen tells EW. “The whole thing is surreal. I couldn’t be more humble, excited, and grateful.” —GH

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

EastSiders (season premiere) — Netflix

Midsomer Murders (season 21 premiere)

7 p.m.

Christmas Chalet — UPtv



8 p.m.

Batwoman — The CW

The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Bravo

The Simpsons — Fox

Dublin Murders — Starz

Ray Donovan — Showtime

You Light Up My Christmas — Lifetime

Christmas Town — Hallmark

9 p.m.

Shark Tank — ABC

Watchmen — HBO

Supergirl — The CW

Shameless — Showtime

Bob’s Burgers — Fox

Our Christmas Love Song — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Holiday Wars (season premiere) — Food Network

10 p.m.

The Rookie — ABC

Mr. Robot — USA

Silicon Valley — HBO

10:30 p.m.

Madam Secretary — CBS

Mrs. Fletcher — HBO​

*times are ET and subject to change