What to Watch this Weekend: Kacey Musgraves brings some Christmas spirit to Amazon

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
FRIDAY
The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter brings her 2016 album A Very Kacey Christmas to life in this variety special, where she will duet on classic Christmas carols with tons of celebrity friends, including Camila Cabello (“Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree”), Troye Sivan (“Glittery”), Kendall Jenner (who will assist with hosting duties), and Schitt’s Creek‘s Dan Levy (who will narrate the proceedings). Other guests include Fred Armisen, Zooey Deschanel, Lana Del Rey, and James Corden. The Radio City Rockettes will be there to assist Musgraves on “Ribbons and Bows,” the original song from A Very Kacey Christmas. —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
- Kacey Musgraves announces star-studded Christmas special
- Watch Kacey Musgraves crown RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 winners at L.A. concert
- Kacey Musgraves wins Album of the Year at 2019 Grammys
Harley Quinn
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on DC Universe
Series Debut
Harley Quinn is ready to get free. It’s not the upcoming live-action Birds of Prey movie bearing the subtitle “And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,” but the new animated series on DC Universe deserves it just as much. The premiere episode especially is all about Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) breaking free from her toxic relationship with the Joker (Alan Tudyk). After he leaves her to rot in Arkham Asylum for a whole year, Harley finally decides to listen to Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and make a name for herself as a villain in her own right. The show’s combination of black comedy and cartoonish violence is reminiscent of Archer, but with an engaging female friendship at its center. —Christian Holub
Related content:
- Harley Quinn explores a post-Joker career in new trailer for animated DC Universe series
- Kaley Cuoco to star in Harley Quinn series: ‘It has definitely been empowering’
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Encore! — Disney+
Forky Asks a Question — Disney+
The Imagineering Story — Disney+
Marvel’s Hero Project — Disney+
The World According to Jeff Goldblum — Disney+
The Mandalorian — Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — Disney+
The Morning Show — Apple TV+
See — Apple TV+
For All Mankind — Apple TV+
Ghostwriter — Apple TV+
Snoopy in Space — Apple TV+
The Movies That Made Us — Netflix
Sugar Rush Christmas — Netflix
8 p.m.
American Housewife — ABC
The Blacklist — NBC
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (season finale) — VH1
Staging Christmas — Lifetime
Top Elf (series debut) — Nickelodeon
Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy — Hallmark
8:30 p.m.
Fresh Off the Boat — ABC
9 p.m.
Baking Christmas — OWN
SATURDAY
8 p.m.
Christmas in Rome — Hallmark
Merry Liddle Christmas — Lifetime
9 p.m.
Blue Planet Now (series finale) — BBC America
Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
SUNDAY
NCIS: Los Angeles
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on CBS
For the 250th episode of this popular CBS procedural, Eric Christian Olsen, who stars as Marty Deeks, pulled double duty by co-penning “Mother.” In the milestone episode, a former black-ops agent whom Letty (Linda Hunt) recruited and trained returns to seek revenge for the life she introduced him to. “To be given the opportunity to write the episode is an incredible privilege,” Olsen tells EW. “The whole thing is surreal. I couldn’t be more humble, excited, and grateful.” —GH
Related content:
- Here’s a sneak peek of NCIS: Los Angeles‘ 250th episode, co-written by star Eric Christian Olsen
- Catherine Bell will reprise her JAG role on NCIS: Los Angeles
What Else to Watch
Streaming
EastSiders (season premiere) — Netflix
Midsomer Murders (season 21 premiere)
7 p.m.
Christmas Chalet — UPtv
8 p.m.
Batwoman — The CW
The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Bravo
The Simpsons — Fox
Dublin Murders — Starz
Ray Donovan — Showtime
You Light Up My Christmas — Lifetime
Christmas Town — Hallmark
9 p.m.
Shark Tank — ABC
Watchmen — HBO
Supergirl — The CW
Shameless — Showtime
Bob’s Burgers — Fox
Our Christmas Love Song — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Holiday Wars (season premiere) — Food Network
10 p.m.
The Rookie — ABC
Mr. Robot — USA
Silicon Valley — HBO
10:30 p.m.
Madam Secretary — CBS
Mrs. Fletcher — HBO
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments