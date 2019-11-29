Parks and Recreation was originally going to be a spin-off of The Office, but now Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman are finally getting their chance to feel like employees of Dunder Mifflin.

Poehler and Offerman are currently the hosts of Making It, and in an exclusive video to promote the return of the NBC reality competition series, the Parks alums are confused why they’re parodying another classic Must See TV classic.

“I think they’re shooting this so it looks like we’re on The Office,” says Poehler to a confused Offerman, who replies, “Were you on that show?” Poehlers answers, “No, were you?” Spoiler: He was not.

Watch the video above.

Making It premieres Monday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

