What to Watch on Thursday: Apple TV+ welcomes a weird Servant for Thanksgiving viewing

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

93rd Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Image zoom Noam Galai/Getty Images

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 a.m. (all time zones) on NBC

This annual holiday tradition has a huge lineup of talent, including Céline Dion, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, Black Eyed Peas, Jimmy Fallon and the Roots, and the cast of Sesame Street, who’ll help kick things off with a big opening number. Enormous character balloons (if weather permits), marching bands, and the Broadway casts of Beetlejuice, Tina – the Tina Turner Musical, and more will also walk the famous parade route. And, of course, we can’t forget about Santa, who’ll wrap up the festivities. He sleighs it every year. —Gerrad Hall

Servant

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

Series Debut

Ahh, Thanksgiving: That annual celebration of family and food. M. Night Shyamalan’s new Apple TV+ series Servant has both to spare — along with the kind of unnerving horror the Glass director is known for. Set almost entirely at the Philadelphia apartment of chef Sean (Toby Kebbell) and journalist Dorothy Turner (Lauren Ambrose), Servant finds this couple in the midst of crisis. Their baby son Jericho died very young, and the only way Dorothy was able to recover was by using a doll as a therapeutic stand-in. When the show kicks off, Sean and Dorothy hire a nanny (Game of Thrones‘ Nell Tiger Free) to take care of their fake baby, and things only get weirder from there. Nothing is what it seems in the Turner household. Rupert Grint shines as Dorothy’s brother Julian, who often pops by the apartment to drink vintage wine with Sean and just generally rattle everyone. —Christian Holub

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration — ABC

Christmas at the Plaza — Hallmark

A Christmas Wish — Lifetime



9 p.m.

Santa’s Baking Blizzard (series debut) — Food Network

Garth Brooks‘ Yankee Stadium Concert — A&E

Almost Family — Fox



11 p.m.

Outrageous Holiday Houses — HGTV

Streaming

Merry Happy Whatever (series debut) — Netflix

Holiday Rush (movie) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change