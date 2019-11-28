Steven Spielberg's E.T. returns to Elliot for the holidays in new TV ad

E.T. returns to Earth and visits his friend Elliot in a new Comcast ad that resurrects Steven Spielberg’s alien character 37 years after the blockbuster film was released.

The four-minute ad titled “A Holiday Reunion” (above) stars E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial star Henry Thomas reprising his role as a now middle-aged suburbanite with a family of his own. John Williams’ iconic score, Reese’s Pieces, and playing around with Comcast’s Xfinity services are also involved. The result is part heartfelt sequel, part rather shameless mining of a revered film to promote Comcast products.

A two-minute version of the spot debuted during NBC’s broadcast of the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. According to Variety, it will continue to air around the world between now and Jan. 15.

