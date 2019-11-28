For Asgard! Bulldog named Thor wins Best in Show at 2019 National Dog Show

This pup is worthy.

A 2-year-old bulldog, who shares the God of Thunder‘s name of Thor, earned the top prize at the 2019 National Dog Show as canine stans watched the competition on Thanksgiving Day.

Even without a certain hammer, Thor beat out nearly 2,000 of his fellow dogs that comprised 194 breeds and varieties, as recognized by the American Kennel Club. The show, which aired on NBC, revealed the bulldog entering the arena in the Non-Sporting Group against 19 breeds.

Image zoom Mark Makela/Getty Images

“He’s a dog that always gives everything for me,” Eduardo Paris, Thor’s handler, told NBC after the win. “I love this dog and that’s all for me.”

Reps for the real Thor, who recently earned the honor of looking like “melted ice cream” in this year’s Avengers: Endgame, did not immediately respond to requests for comment about how he’s taking the news.

Related content: