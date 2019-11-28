Hulu’s Black Friday deal offers monthly subscriptions for just $1.99

Image zoom Getty

If you’re not already binge-watching movies and TV shows on Hulu, you will be soon!

To celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the streaming service is offering its basic subscription plan for only $1.99 per month — that’s just under $24 for an entire year of entertainment. A basic Hulu plan normally costs $5.99 per month, so that’s a savings of $48 you can put toward other holiday gifts this season.

With a basic Hulu subscription, you can stream thousands of movies and more than 85,000 episodes of your favorite TV shows, including Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale, Castle Rock, and Marvel Runaways. If you can’t decide on what to watch, the great thing about this plan is you can stream from two different screens at the same time! The only downfall is that this plan is not ad-free — but what’s a few commercial breaks when you can stream this cheap?

To get this special offer you must be a new Hulu subscriber, which is anyone who has not used the streaming service in the past 12 months. (So, no, you won’t be able to cancel your current subscription and re-subscribe to get this sweet offer. If you signed up for the 2018 Cyber Monday promo, you are also exempt from this promo.)

This deal is only available until Dec. 2 at midnight PT, so be sure to subscribe ASAP. Happy streaming!

