Amazon Fire TV sticks are at their lowest prices ever this Black Friday

Black Friday can be an exciting but nerve-wracking time for shoppers hoping to score the best deals on their most wished-for products. Yet despite the waiting and uncertainty, we can always count on one place to be ahead of the game. Amazon has been rolling out fantastic holiday deals for weeks now, and one of the retailer’s best discounts is for its signature streaming media players, the Fire TV devices.

Right now, both the second-generation Fire TV stick (Amazon’s best-selling streaming media player, unsurprisingly) and the 4K Fire TV stick are discounted for 50 percent off. At $19.99 and $24.99, respectively, they’re at their lowest prices ever. You can also pick up a 4K Fire TV stick in a bundle with the third-generation Echo Dot for just $46.99.

The fun doesn’t stop there: Not only is Amazon is launching its brand-new Fire TV Cube with a 25 percent discount for just $89.99, but it’s also discounting prices on pre-orders for its all-new Fire TV blaster in a bundle comprised of a 4K Fire TV stick and a third-generation Echo Dot. The bundle has a combined value of $134.97, but Amazon is slashing its prices by 41 percent for Black Friday, so you can score all three together for just $79.99.

For those who already have a Fire TV stick and are looking for an upgrade, the all-new Fire TV Cube is Alexa-compatible, which means you won’t even have to pick up a remote to turn on your favorite Netflix show. Same goes for Amazon’s brand new Fire TV Blaster. (Note that the Blaster requires an Alexa smart home speaker, such as the Echo Dot.)

And if you haven’t yet jumped on the media-streaming wagon, now is the time. A Fire TV stick lets you watch your favorite shows from popular streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO, and ESPN+. You can even re-watch all your favorite Star Wars and Marvel movies, classic animated films, and new original content on Disney+ via Amazon’s Fire TV sticks. Plus, no need to worry if you don’t have a smart TV, because Amazon’s Fire TV sticks are compatible with regular, non-smart TVs, too.

We can’t believe that Amazon is offering such good prices for its streaming media players ahead of Black Friday, so if you’ve been on the fence about trying one, now is the best time to do so. Check out all the available Fire TV deals currently on Amazon below — judging by how popular these devices are, we’re expecting shoppers to snap them up quickly.

The best Amazon Fire TV deals

