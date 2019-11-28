Amazon and Walmart are offering outrageous Black Friday TV deals — including a Samsung TV for $5,000 off

Image zoom Samsung; LG; Sony

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade to a 4K UHD smart TV, now is the time. Black Friday deals have officially arrived, and we’re seeing heavy discounts on some of the best TVs available this year. Whether you’re looking for a top-of-the-line Samsung Frame 4K UHD TV with QLED or a budget-friendly TCL 43-inch 4K TV, there’s likely an option that checks all your boxes. To save you from having to trawl through every retailer site, we’ve compiled a list of the 35 best TV deals that you can shop this Black Friday.

Most notably, Amazon and Walmart are offering outrageous deals on all series of Samsung smart TVs. Right now, you can get an 82-inch QLED 4K UHD smart TV for 47 percent off, or snap up the brand's most luxurious 8K TV for an amazing $5,000 off. What’s even better is that all of Samsung’s 4K smart TVs now come with built-in Apple TV, so you can binge-watch the newest episodes of The Morning Show on a state-of-the-art screen. But Samsung isn’t the only one with streaming bundle deals: LG is also offering free Disney+ with the purchase of certain NanoCell TVs and OLED TVs, meaning you’ll be able to watch all your favorite Star Wars and Marvel movies with some seriously high definition.

As for Sony, the Japanese tech conglomerate is offering great deals from its luxurious lines of 4K TVs as well, including a 65-inch BRAVIA OLED smart TV at Amazon for 43 percent off. You can also expect fantastic offers from TCL, VIZIO, and Hisense, so take a look at our comprehensive list below to find the best TV deals on Amazon and Walmart this Black Friday. With discounts this good, we expect shoppers will be snapping them up fast.

Best Samsung TV deals

Samsung 49-inch QLED Frame 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Apple TV and Alexa Compatibility, $897.99 (orig. $1,047.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com

Samsung Flat 55-inch QLED 4K Q70 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $697.99 (orig. $1,197.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com

Samsung Flat 65-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $597.99 (orig. $899.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com

Samsung Flat 75-inch 4K 8 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $1,297.99 (orig. $2,199.99) on walmart.com

Samsung Flat 82-inch 4K 8 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $1,797.99 (orig. $3,199.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com

Samsung Flat 82-inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $1,997.99 (orig. $3,799.99) on amazon.com

Samsung Flat 65-inch QLED 4K Q70 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $1,197.99 (orig. $2,197.99) on amazon.com

Samsung Flat 65-inch QLED 4K Q80 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $1,697.99 (orig. $2,799.99) on walmart.com

Samsung Flat 75-inch QLED 4K Q90 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $3,425 (orig. $4,999.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com

Samsung Flat Screen 82-inch QLED 8K Q900 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $4,997.99 (orig. $9,997.99) and walmart.com

Best TCL TV deals

TCL 43-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV, $249.99 (orig. $499.99) on amazon.com

TCL 55-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV, $279.99 (orig. $599.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com

TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV, $329.99 (orig. $699.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com

TCL 55-inch Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV, $599.99 (orig. $649.99) on amazon.com

TCL 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV, $1,299.99 (orig. $2,299.99) on amazon.com

Best Sony TV deals

Sony X950G 55-inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $998 (orig. $1,199.99) on amazon.com

Sony X800G 65-inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $698 (orig. $999.99) on amazon.com

Sony X950G 65-inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $1,398 (orig. $2,198) on amazon.com and walmart.com

Sony XBR-65A8G 65-inch BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $1,998 (orig. $3,499.99) on walmart.com

Sony XBR85X900F 85-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with Alexa Compatibility, $2,998 (orig. $3,499.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com

Sony X950G 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $2,498 (orig. $2,999.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com

Best VIZIO TV deals

VIZIO 50-inch Class V-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $278 (orig. $328) on walmart.com

VIZIO 55-inch Class M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV, $398 (orig. $498) on walmart.com

VIZIO 60-inch Class V-Series 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV, $448 (orig. $528) on walmart.com

VIZIO 65-inch Class P-Series Quantum X 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV, $1,555.59 (orig. $2,198) on walmart.com

VIZIO 65-inch Class V-Series 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV, $658 (orig. $998) on walmart.com

VIZIO 75-inch Class V-Series 4K HDR Smart LED TV, $698 (orig. $998) on walmart.com

Best LG TV deals

LG 55-inch Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV With HDR, $348 (orig. $449.99) on walmart.com

LG 60-inch Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV With HDR, $398 (orig. $499.99) on walmart.com

LG 65-inch Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV With HD, $449.99 (orig. $649.99) on walmart.com

LG Alexa Built-in Nano 8 Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV with Free Disney+ for Six Months, $796.99 (orig. $1,049.99) on amazon.com

LG B9 Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2019) with Free Disney+ for One Year, $1,196.99 (orig. $1,296.99) on amazon.com

Best Hisense TV deals

