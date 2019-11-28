Amazon and Walmart are offering outrageous Black Friday TV deals — including a Samsung TV for $5,000 off
Score some serious discounts for UHD smart TVs this Black Friday.
If you’ve been waiting to upgrade to a 4K UHD smart TV, now is the time. Black Friday deals have officially arrived, and we’re seeing heavy discounts on some of the best TVs available this year. Whether you’re looking for a top-of-the-line Samsung Frame 4K UHD TV with QLED or a budget-friendly TCL 43-inch 4K TV, there’s likely an option that checks all your boxes. To save you from having to trawl through every retailer site, we’ve compiled a list of the 35 best TV deals that you can shop this Black Friday.
Most notably, Amazon and Walmart are offering outrageous deals on all series of Samsung smart TVs. Right now, you can get an 82-inch QLED 4K UHD smart TV for 47 percent off, or snap up the brand's most luxurious 8K TV for an amazing $5,000 off. What’s even better is that all of Samsung’s 4K smart TVs now come with built-in Apple TV, so you can binge-watch the newest episodes of The Morning Show on a state-of-the-art screen. But Samsung isn’t the only one with streaming bundle deals: LG is also offering free Disney+ with the purchase of certain NanoCell TVs and OLED TVs, meaning you’ll be able to watch all your favorite Star Wars and Marvel movies with some seriously high definition.
As for Sony, the Japanese tech conglomerate is offering great deals from its luxurious lines of 4K TVs as well, including a 65-inch BRAVIA OLED smart TV at Amazon for 43 percent off. You can also expect fantastic offers from TCL, VIZIO, and Hisense, so take a look at our comprehensive list below to find the best TV deals on Amazon and Walmart this Black Friday. With discounts this good, we expect shoppers will be snapping them up fast.
Best Samsung TV deals
- Samsung 49-inch QLED Frame 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Apple TV and Alexa Compatibility, $897.99 (orig. $1,047.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- Samsung Flat 55-inch QLED 4K Q70 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $697.99 (orig. $1,197.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- Samsung Flat 65-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $597.99 (orig. $899.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- Samsung Flat 75-inch 4K 8 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $1,297.99 (orig. $2,199.99) on walmart.com
- Samsung Flat 82-inch 4K 8 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $1,797.99 (orig. $3,199.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- Samsung Flat 82-inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $1,997.99 (orig. $3,799.99) on amazon.com
- Samsung Flat 65-inch QLED 4K Q70 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $1,197.99 (orig. $2,197.99) on amazon.com
- Samsung Flat 65-inch QLED 4K Q80 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $1,697.99 (orig. $2,799.99) on walmart.com
- Samsung Flat 75-inch QLED 4K Q90 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $3,425 (orig. $4,999.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- Samsung Flat Screen 82-inch QLED 8K Q900 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $4,997.99 (orig. $9,997.99) and walmart.com
Best TCL TV deals
- TCL 43-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV, $249.99 (orig. $499.99) on amazon.com
- TCL 55-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV, $279.99 (orig. $599.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV, $329.99 (orig. $699.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- TCL 55-inch Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV, $599.99 (orig. $649.99) on amazon.com
- TCL 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV, $1,299.99 (orig. $2,299.99) on amazon.com
Best Sony TV deals
- Sony X950G 55-inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $998 (orig. $1,199.99) on amazon.com
- Sony X800G 65-inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $698 (orig. $999.99) on amazon.com
- Sony X950G 65-inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $1,398 (orig. $2,198) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- Sony XBR-65A8G 65-inch BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $1,998 (orig. $3,499.99) on walmart.com
- Sony XBR85X900F 85-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with Alexa Compatibility, $2,998 (orig. $3,499.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- Sony X950G 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $2,498 (orig. $2,999.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
Best VIZIO TV deals
- VIZIO 50-inch Class V-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $278 (orig. $328) on walmart.com
- VIZIO 55-inch Class M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV, $398 (orig. $498) on walmart.com
- VIZIO 60-inch Class V-Series 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV, $448 (orig. $528) on walmart.com
- VIZIO 65-inch Class P-Series Quantum X 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV, $1,555.59 (orig. $2,198) on walmart.com
- VIZIO 65-inch Class V-Series 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV, $658 (orig. $998) on walmart.com
- VIZIO 75-inch Class V-Series 4K HDR Smart LED TV, $698 (orig. $998) on walmart.com
Best LG TV deals
- LG 55-inch Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV With HDR, $348 (orig. $449.99) on walmart.com
- LG 60-inch Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV With HDR, $398 (orig. $499.99) on walmart.com
- LG 65-inch Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV With HD, $449.99 (orig. $649.99) on walmart.com
- LG Alexa Built-in Nano 8 Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV with Free Disney+ for Six Months, $796.99 (orig. $1,049.99) on amazon.com
- LG B9 Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2019) with Free Disney+ for One Year, $1,196.99 (orig. $1,296.99) on amazon.com
Best Hisense TV deals
- Hisense 58-inch Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Android Smart LED TV, $319.99 (orig. $428) on walmart.com
- Hisense 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart ULED TV, $799.99 (orig. $999.99) on amazon.com
- Hisense 60-inch Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Roku Smart LED TV, $359.99 (orig. $499.99) on walmart.com
