Where to buy the best Black Friday electronics and entertainment deals on Apple, Samsung, Sony, and more
See the best deals on Samsung smart TVs, MacBook Pros, and more.
It’s time: Black Friday has finally arrived, and with it comes the biggest sales on electronics and entertainment products. Every November, we expect to save tons on big-ticket items such as smart TVs, laptops, video game consoles, and smartphones, and this year is no different. The most exciting deals we’ve seen so far are from Amazon and Walmart, and from Samsung smart TVs to Sonos speakers, there are huge price cuts across the most sought-after items this season.
We suggest that you start by taking a look at Samsung, Sony, and LG for the best TV deals this year. You can get a 75-inch Samsung 4K smart TV for 41 percent off, a 65-inch 4K Sony smart TV with built-in Alexa for just $698, and a 65-inch 4K LG smart TV with six free months Disney+ for just $797.
As for the best TV accessories, we’re seeing huge discounts on Amazon’s Fire TV stick, including a bundle with the 3rd Gen Echo Dot for just $46.99. And if you’re wondering what to do with you new Fire TV devices, Hulu has got you covered. The streaming company is bringing back its unbelievable Black Friday promotion by offering new subscribers a deal of $1.99 per month for their first year, as long as they sign up between now and the end of Cyber Monday.
In the virtual home assistant category, Amazon is introducing its new Echo Show 8 this Black Friday with a $50 discount, while its rival Walmart is offering $80 off on the Google Home. For laptops, you can get $450 off a 15-inch MacBook Pro; Apple is also cutting $300 from its 10.5-inch iPad Pro with 512GB of storage.
If that’s not enough, Google is taking $200 off its new Pixel 4 smartphone, and Sony’s best-selling noise-canceling headphones are discounted by 21 percent. And don’t think we forgot about video game deals: You’ll find great prices on the Xbox, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch throughout Black Friday.
Shoppers are snatching up these deals by the minute, and if you’re a bit overwhelmed by the flurry of markdowns, stay calm: We’ve compiled the best deals we’ve seen so far on Amazon and Walmart on TVs, laptops, tablets, smart home devices, and more of this year’s top tech categories. Scroll down to see what you can buy (and how much you can save) this Black Friday — before things sell out, that is.
Best TV deals
- Samsung 49-Inch QLED Frame 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Apple TV and Alexa Compatibility, $897.99 (orig. $1,047.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- Samsung Flat 75-Inch 4K 8 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $1,297.99 (orig. $2,199.99) on walmart.com
- TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV, $329.99 (orig. $699.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- Sony X800G 65-inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $698 (orig. $999.99) on amazon.com
- VIZIO 75″ Class V-Series 4K HDR Smart LED TV, $698 (orig. $998) on walmart.com
- LG Alexa Built-in Nano 8 Series 65″ 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV with Free Disney+ for Six Months, $796.99 (orig. $1,049.99) on amazon.com
Best TV streamer deals
- Amazon Fire TV Stick, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) on amazon.com
- Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick bundle with 3rd Gen Echo Dot, $46.99 (orig. $99.98) on amazon.com
- Amazon Fire TV Stick bundle with 3rd Gen Echo Dot, $41.99 (orig. $89.98) on amazon.com
- Roku Streaming Stick+, $29 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- Roku Premiere+, $39 (orig. $49) on walmart.com
- Google Smart TV Kit: Google Home Mini and Chromecast, $35 (orig. $74) on walmart.com
Best virtual assistant deals
- Sonos One Voice Controlled Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built-in, $169 (orig. $199) on amazon.com
- Amazon Echo Show 5, $49.99 (orig. $89.99) on amazon.com
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen, $22 (orig. $49.99) on amazon.com
- Amazon Echo Show 8, $79.99 (orig. $129.99) on amazon.com
- Amazon Echo Input, $14.99 (orig. $34.99) on amazon.com
- Google Home Mini, $19 (orig. $49) on walmart.com
- Google Home Smart Speaker, $49 (orig. $129) on walmart.com
Best computer and laptop deals
- MacBook Air 13-inch 256GB laptop in Silver, Space Gray, and Gold, $1,099.99 (orig. $1,299); amazon.com
- MacBook Pro 13-inch 512GB laptop in Silver and Space Gray, $1,699.99 (orig. $1,999); amazon.com
- Dell Inspiron 14-inch 2-in-1 Touch Display 128GB laptop, $309.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com
- Asus ZenBook S13 13-inch Ultra Thin & Light 256GB laptop, $799.99 (orig. $1,199.99); amazon.com
- Acer Aspire E 15-inch 1TB laptop, $307.46 (orig. $379.99); amazon.com
- Gigabyte AERO 15-X9-9RT5 15-inch Thin Bezel FHD gaming laptop, $1,899.99 (orig. $2,599); amazon.com
- Acer Predator Helios 300 256GB gaming laptop with Full HD Widescreen LED backlit IPS Display, $1,089 (orig. $1,199.99); amazon.com
Best photography deals
- Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera Kit, $399 (orig. $749) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera Kit with EF-M15-45mm and 4K Video, $599 (orig. $899) on amazon.com
- Nikon COOLPIX P900 Digital Camera, $496.95 (orig. $599.95) on amazon.com
- Nikon D5600 DSLR with 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR and 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3G ED lenses, $596.95 (orig. $1,149.95) on amazon.com
- PANASONIC LUMIX FZ80 4K Digital Camera, $297.99 (orig. $399) on amazon.com
- PANASONIC LUMIX LX10 4K Digital Camera with Leica DC Vario-Summilux 24-72mm Lens, $497.99 (orig. $699.99) on amazon.com
- Sony a7R II Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera, $1,398 (orig. $3,006.24) on amazon.com
- Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm and 55-210mm Power Zoom Lenses, $598 (orig. $999.99) on amazon.com
- Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 III Compact Digital Camera, $598 (orig. $748) on amazon.com
Best smartphone deals
- Google Pixel 4, $599 (orig. $799) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- Google Pixel 4XL, $699 (orig. $899) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB, $549.99 (orig. $749.99) on walmart.com
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB, $799.99 (orig. $999.99) on walmart.com
- Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 512GB phone, $899 (orig. $1,199.99) on walmart.com
Best tablet deals
- New Apple iPad Air 10.5-inch 64GB with Wi-Fi and Cellular, $579.99 (orig. $629) on amazon.com
- New Apple iPad 10.2-Inch with Wi-Fi and 128GB, $329 (orig. $429) on amazon.com
- New Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch with Wi-Fi and 256GB, $999 (orig. $1,149) on amazon.com
- New Apple iPad Pro 11-inch with Wi-Fi and 64GB, $649.99 (orig. $799) on amazon.com
- Kindle Paperwhite, $84.99 (orig. $129.99) on amazon.com
- All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet, $99.99 (orig. $149.99) on amazon.com
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 64 WiFi Tablet, $229.99 (orig. $279.99) on amazon.com
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch 256GB WiFi Tablet, $627.99 (orig. $729.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com
Best earphone and headphone deals
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $279.95 (orig. $349.95) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones, $278 (orig. $349.99) on amazon.com
- Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Over-Ear Headphone, $79.99 (orig. $148.99) on amazon.com
- Skullcandy Push True Wireless In-Ear Earbud, $59.99 (orig. $98.99) on amazon.com
- Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Headphones, $169 (orig. $249) on amazon.com and walmart.com
- Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II, $179 (orig. $279) on amazon.com and walmart.com
Best streaming deals
- New subscribers get Hulu for just $1.99 per month on their first year, hulu.com
- Get 40 percent off Sling TV for your first month, sling.com
Best gaming deals
- Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $299 (orig. $328.88); walmart.com
- Playstation 4 Pro 1TB Console, $299 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle, $199 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com and walmart.com
- Xbox Wireless Controller in multiple colors, $39 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com and walmart.com
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, $62.98 (orig. $69); walmart.com
- Playstation 4 DualShock 4 Controller in multiple colors, $38.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com and walmart.com
