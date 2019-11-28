Where to buy the best Black Friday electronics and entertainment deals on Apple, Samsung, Sony, and more

Image zoom Getty

It’s time: Black Friday has finally arrived, and with it comes the biggest sales on electronics and entertainment products. Every November, we expect to save tons on big-ticket items such as smart TVs, laptops, video game consoles, and smartphones, and this year is no different. The most exciting deals we’ve seen so far are from Amazon and Walmart, and from Samsung smart TVs to Sonos speakers, there are huge price cuts across the most sought-after items this season.

We suggest that you start by taking a look at Samsung, Sony, and LG for the best TV deals this year. You can get a 75-inch Samsung 4K smart TV for 41 percent off, a 65-inch 4K Sony smart TV with built-in Alexa for just $698, and a 65-inch 4K LG smart TV with six free months Disney+ for just $797.

As for the best TV accessories, we’re seeing huge discounts on Amazon’s Fire TV stick, including a bundle with the 3rd Gen Echo Dot for just $46.99. And if you’re wondering what to do with you new Fire TV devices, Hulu has got you covered. The streaming company is bringing back its unbelievable Black Friday promotion by offering new subscribers a deal of $1.99 per month for their first year, as long as they sign up between now and the end of Cyber Monday.

In the virtual home assistant category, Amazon is introducing its new Echo Show 8 this Black Friday with a $50 discount, while its rival Walmart is offering $80 off on the Google Home. For laptops, you can get $450 off a 15-inch MacBook Pro; Apple is also cutting $300 from its 10.5-inch iPad Pro with 512GB of storage.

If that’s not enough, Google is taking $200 off its new Pixel 4 smartphone, and Sony’s best-selling noise-canceling headphones are discounted by 21 percent. And don’t think we forgot about video game deals: You’ll find great prices on the Xbox, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch throughout Black Friday.

Shoppers are snatching up these deals by the minute, and if you’re a bit overwhelmed by the flurry of markdowns, stay calm: We’ve compiled the best deals we’ve seen so far on Amazon and Walmart on TVs, laptops, tablets, smart home devices, and more of this year’s top tech categories. Scroll down to see what you can buy (and how much you can save) this Black Friday — before things sell out, that is.

Best TV deals

Image zoom Samsung

Samsung 49-Inch QLED Frame 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Apple TV and Alexa Compatibility, $897.99 (orig. $1,047.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com

Samsung Flat 75-Inch 4K 8 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $1,297.99 (orig. $2,199.99) on walmart.com

TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV, $329.99 (orig. $699.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com

Sony X800G 65-inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $698 (orig. $999.99) on amazon.com

VIZIO 75″ Class V-Series 4K HDR Smart LED TV, $698 (orig. $998) on walmart.com

LG Alexa Built-in Nano 8 Series 65″ 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV with Free Disney+ for Six Months, $796.99 (orig. $1,049.99) on amazon.com

Best TV streamer deals

Image zoom Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) on amazon.com

Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick bundle with 3rd Gen Echo Dot, $46.99 (orig. $99.98) on amazon.com

Amazon Fire TV Stick bundle with 3rd Gen Echo Dot, $41.99 (orig. $89.98) on amazon.com

Roku Streaming Stick+, $29 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com

Roku Premiere+, $39 (orig. $49) on walmart.com

Google Smart TV Kit: Google Home Mini and Chromecast, $35 (orig. $74) on walmart.com

Best virtual assistant deals

Image zoom Amazon

Sonos One Voice Controlled Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built-in, $169 (orig. $199) on amazon.com

Amazon Echo Show 5, $49.99 (orig. $89.99) on amazon.com

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen, $22 (orig. $49.99) on amazon.com

Amazon Echo Show 8, $79.99 (orig. $129.99) on amazon.com

Amazon Echo Input, $14.99 (orig. $34.99) on amazon.com

Google Home Mini, $19 (orig. $49) on walmart.com

Google Home Smart Speaker, $49 (orig. $129) on walmart.com

Best computer and laptop deals

Image zoom Walmart

MacBook Air 13-inch 256GB laptop in Silver, Space Gray, and Gold, $1,099.99 (orig. $1,299); amazon.com

MacBook Pro 13-inch 512GB laptop in Silver and Space Gray, $1,699.99 (orig. $1,999); amazon.com

Dell Inspiron 14-inch 2-in-1 Touch Display 128GB laptop, $309.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

Asus ZenBook S13 13-inch Ultra Thin & Light 256GB laptop, $799.99 (orig. $1,199.99); amazon.com

Acer Aspire E 15-inch 1TB laptop, $307.46 (orig. $379.99); amazon.com

Gigabyte AERO 15-X9-9RT5 15-inch Thin Bezel FHD gaming laptop, $1,899.99 (orig. $2,599); amazon.com

Acer Predator Helios 300 256GB gaming laptop with Full HD Widescreen LED backlit IPS Display, $1,089 (orig. $1,199.99); amazon.com

Best photography deals

Image zoom Canon

Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera Kit, $399 (orig. $749) on amazon.com and walmart.com

Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera Kit with EF-M15-45mm and 4K Video, $599 (orig. $899) on amazon.com

Nikon COOLPIX P900 Digital Camera, $496.95 (orig. $599.95) on amazon.com

Nikon D5600 DSLR with 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR and 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3G ED lenses, $596.95 (orig. $1,149.95) on amazon.com

PANASONIC LUMIX FZ80 4K Digital Camera, $297.99 (orig. $399) on amazon.com

PANASONIC LUMIX LX10 4K Digital Camera with Leica DC Vario-Summilux 24-72mm Lens, $497.99 (orig. $699.99) on amazon.com

Sony a7R II Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera, $1,398 (orig. $3,006.24) on amazon.com

Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm and 55-210mm Power Zoom Lenses, $598 (orig. $999.99) on amazon.com

Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 III Compact Digital Camera, $598 (orig. $748) on amazon.com

Best smartphone deals

Image zoom Google

Google Pixel 4, $599 (orig. $799) on amazon.com and walmart.com

Google Pixel 4XL, $699 (orig. $899) on amazon.com and walmart.com

Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB, $549.99 (orig. $749.99) on walmart.com

Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB, $799.99 (orig. $999.99) on walmart.com

Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 512GB phone, $899 (orig. $1,199.99) on walmart.com

Best tablet deals

Image zoom Amazon

New Apple iPad Air 10.5-inch 64GB with Wi-Fi and Cellular, $579.99 (orig. $629) on amazon.com

New Apple iPad 10.2-Inch with Wi-Fi and 128GB, $329 (orig. $429) on amazon.com

New Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch with Wi-Fi and 256GB, $999 (orig. $1,149) on amazon.com

New Apple iPad Pro 11-inch with Wi-Fi and 64GB, $649.99 (orig. $799) on amazon.com

Kindle Paperwhite, $84.99 (orig. $129.99) on amazon.com

All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet, $99.99 (orig. $149.99) on amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 64 WiFi Tablet, $229.99 (orig. $279.99) on amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch 256GB WiFi Tablet, $627.99 (orig. $729.99) on amazon.com and walmart.com

Best earphone and headphone deals

Image zoom Sony

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $279.95 (orig. $349.95) on amazon.com and walmart.com

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones, $278 (orig. $349.99) on amazon.com

Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Over-Ear Headphone, $79.99 (orig. $148.99) on amazon.com

Skullcandy Push True Wireless In-Ear Earbud, $59.99 (orig. $98.99) on amazon.com

Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Headphones, $169 (orig. $249) on amazon.com and walmart.com

Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II, $179 (orig. $279) on amazon.com and walmart.com

Best streaming deals

Image zoom Getty

New subscribers get Hulu for just $1.99 per month on their first year, hulu.com

Get 40 percent off Sling TV for your first month, sling.com

Best gaming deals

Image zoom Microsoft