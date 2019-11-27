What to Watch on Wednesday: Be a goodfella and check out Martin Scorsese's The Irishman on Netflix

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Irishman

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Escape from all those Thanksgiving holiday weekend duties with a riveting three-and-a-half-hour mob epic as Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman departs theaters and arrives on Netflix. One of the best-reviewed films of the year, The Irishman follows decades in the life of fixer Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) as he befriends doomed Teamsters president Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino) and commits dirty deeds for dead-eyed mafia kingpin Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci). Is this the true story of what really happened to Hoffa? Almost certainly not. But the film is less of a docudrama and more of a character study, examining how crime always has a price — even when you get away with it. “It’s not about the facts,” Scorsese told EW in our deep-dive Irishman interview. “It’s the world [the characters are] in, the way they behave. It’s about [a character] stuck in a certain situation.” One thing’s for sure: This movie is cinema (even if it’s on your TV). —James Hibberd

Related content:

The Great Food Truck Race: Holiday Hustle

Image zoom Irvin Serrano/Food Network

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Food Network

Season Premiere

Food Network is playing Santa this year, gifting viewers with an extra four-episode season of this popular series. Tyler Florence is back as host, and this time he’s dishing out challenges to five aspiring food truck teams, starting in New Hampshire, and eventually taking them to Vermont and Rhode Island. Along the way, he’ll gift them with some naughty and nice ingredients to use in the competition, where one of them will win $50,000. Merry Christmas, indeed. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Christmas Club — Hallmark

Ellen’s Game of Games — NBC

The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Bravo

Survivor — CBS

A Very Vintage Christmas — Lifetime



9 p.m.

Guy’s Grocery Games: Guy’s Holiday Dessert Games — Food Network

SEAL Team — CBS

Almost Family — Fox



10 p.m.

S.W.A.T. — CBS

Streaming

Broken (docuseries debut) — Netflix

Castle Rock — Hulu

*times are ET and subject to change