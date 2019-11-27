Create your own Supergirl paper doll from Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to the Arrowverse

Supergirl type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

“Pants!” With just one word, Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) packed so much joy and surprise into her reaction upon seeing her season 5 costume upgrade on Supergirl. After spending four seasons fighting crime in a skirt and tights, it was about time that our girl of steel got a much more sensible butt-kicking suit.

But did you know that all of Supergirl’s supersuits have been inspired by — and in some cases, ripped from — the pages of comic books? In Entertainment Weekly’s Ultimate Guide to the Arrowverse special edition issue, we walk you through every iteration of Supergirl’s costumes on The CW series so far and how they’ve been lifted right from her comic source material roots. But wait, there’s more!

Image zoom Dean Buscher/The CW

Now fans can assemble their own Supergirl suit with EW’s paper doll kit. Simply print up the images below, cut along the dotted lines, and mix and match all of Kara’s hairstyles, accessories, tops, bottoms, and shoes to create your own version of Supergirl.

From Winn’s (Jeremy Jordan) first design of a crop top and short shorts — “I wouldn’t even wear it to the beach,” Kara said — that was inspired from Supergirl’s 1970s hot pants look to the more badass red Dr. Martens boots inspired by Kara Kent/Kara In-Ze to her new pants that have been used all throughout her comic book history, and even outfits from her journalist alter ego, there’s truly a look for everything.

Image zoom Brown Bird Design for EW

Image zoom Brown Bird Design for EW

In anticipation of December’s epic “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, EW is here to walk you through it all with our Ultimate Guide to the Arrowverse special edition issue, which covers Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning. Jump in the Waverider and take a trip through time-stream to explore how super-producer Greg Berlanti and company built this unexpected and unplanned shared universe — from the inception of Arrow, the series that lit the spark, to the ambitious five-hour extravaganza coming this winter, and every stop along the way. So run (Barry, run) to your nearest newsstand to purchase it, or buy it online now.

Image zoom Diyah Pera/The CW; Kharen Hill/The CW; Katie Yu/The CW; The CW (2)

