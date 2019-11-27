Taiwanese-Canadian model and actor Godfrey Gao dies at 35 while filming reality show

Taiwanese-Canadian actor and model Godfrey Gao has died after suffering an apparent heart attack while filming a reality TV show.

Gao collapsed on the set of Chase Me, a reality show featuring intense physical competition for China’s Zhejiang Television filmed in the city of Ningbo, WWD reports.

“In the early hours of Nov. 27, our beloved Godfrey collapsed while filming on set. Unfortunately following three hours of medical rescue efforts, he left us. We are very shocked and saddened and even until now find it impossible to accept,” his management company Jetstar said in a statement to the outlet.

“Thank you, media friends and every fan of Godfrey’s for their concern. His management and team were present and his family were urgently rushed to the location. Please respect Godfrey’s family in this time of sorrow and refrain from disturbing them. We will accompany Godfrey’s family to handle discreet funeral arrangements. Thank you, everyone,” the statement continued.

It remains unclear what caused Gao to collapse and die.

Reps for the actor did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Born in Taiwan and raised in Vancouver, Canada, Gao became the first Asian male model for Louis Vuitton in 2011, according to the Vancouver Sun. He appeared on several TV shows and films, making his American debut in as Magnus Bane in 2013’s The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, starring Lily Collins. Most recently, Gao starred in the Chinese blockbuster Shanghai Fortress as Yang Jiannan.

The game show that Gao was filming at the time of his death is described as a “real-life version of cat and mouse” and is filmed at night. Two teams, which consist of celebrities, cast members, and regular people, compete in a series of physical tasks.

