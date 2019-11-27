Game of Thrones may be over, but that doesn’t mean you’ve seen all of it. Above is an exclusive deleted scene from season 8 of the HBO drama.

The footage is from the third episode of the final season, “The Long Night,” and focuses on Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), and Gilly (Hannah Murray) after they come under attack by undead wights in the crypts of Winterfell. To say any more would be a spoiler. Note: This footage is unfinished — you can hear somebody call “action” at one point, and the special effects are not in place. Still, more Game of Thrones for the holiday is something to be thankful for.

The deleted scene is from the upcoming Game of Thrones season 8 home video release (DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, etc.) and includes The Last Watch documentary on the making of season 8, audio commentaries, making-of featurettes, and other deleted scenes.

In addition to the final season release, there’s also a Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection box set, which has all eight seasons and the not-yet-seen cast reunion special hosted by Conan O’Brien. Both are out Dec. 3.

Game of Thrones wrapped up its eight-season run in May to record ratings and 12 Emmy wins.

