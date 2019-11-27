Walmart has incredible savings on the Xbox One, 4K TVs, Apple Airpods, and more for Black Friday

Grab your credit cards, laptops, and turkey leftovers, because Black Friday is officially here! There’s no need to hit pause on your Friends Thanksgiving reruns to score tons of amazing deals — you can get hundreds, if not thousands, of savings online. And if you decide to only shop one sale this year, it should be at Walmart.
The big-box retailer has incredible Black Friday markdowns in every department, including some of our favorites like tech, home, and videogames. Now’s one of the best times to buy a TV, especially since you can get this 55-inch Samsung 4K smart TV for $272 off and this 65-inch Philips 4K smart TV for under $300. You can also snag the latest model of Apple Airpods for only $129 (down from $159) and this Playstation 4 console bundle for $100 off.
Below, we’ve picked out some of the best Walmart Black Friday deals you can get right now. Scroll down to shop them before they end.
TV deals at Walmart
- Philips 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Android Smart LED TV, $278 (orig. $499); walmart.com
- Samsung 55″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR, $328 (orig. $599.99); walmart.com
- Vizio 65″ Class V-Series 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart TV, $398 (orig. $528); walmart.com
- Samsung 50″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR, $278 (orig. $429.99); walmart.com
Apple deals at Walmart
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model), $129 (orig. $159); walmart.com
- Apple 10.2-inch iPad (7th Gen) Wi-Fi 32GB, $249 (orig. $329); walmart.com
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS), $129 (orig. $199); walmart.com
- Apple iPhone 6s on Straight Talk Wireless, $99 (orig. $249); walmart.com
Laptop and tablet deals at Walmart
- HP 14 Laptop, Intel Celeron, $149 (orig. $269); walmart.com
- HP 14 Laptop, AMD Ryzen 3m, $239 (orig. $349); walmart.com
- HP Pavilion Laptop 15.6″ Full HD Display, $399 (orig. $599); walmart.com
- HP Pavilion 15.6″ FHD Gaming Laptop, $499 (orig. $749); walmart.com
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 32GB Android P Wifi Black, $149 (orig. $219); walmart.com
Videogame deals at Walmart
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle, $149 (orig. $249.99); walmart.com
- Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Only on PlayStation PS4 Console Bundle, $199 (orig. $299.99); walmart.com
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for PlayStation 4, $38 (orig. $59.99); walmart.com
- Madden NFL 20, Electronic Arts for Xbox One, $27 (orig. $59.99); walmart.com
- Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $299; walmart.com
Headphone deals at Walmart
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – Beats Pop Collection, $129 (orig. $299.95); walmart.com
- Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones – Beats Pop Collection, $89 (orig. $199.95); walmart.com
- JLab Audio JBuds Air Executive True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds + Charging Case, $34 (orig. $69.88); walmart.com
- JLab Audio Studio Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $15 (orig. $29.83); walmart.com
- onn. White In-Ear True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, $15 (orig. $24.88); walmart.com
More tech deals at Walmart
- Oculus Go Virtual Reality 32GB Headset, $149 (orig. $199–$249); walmart.com
- RCA 720p Roku Smart Home Theater Projector, $99 (orig. $129); walmart.com
- Google Smart TV Kit: Google Home Mini and Chromecast, $35 (orig. $74); walmart.com
- Lenovo Smart Clock, $39 (orig. $79); walmart.com
- Merkury Innovations A21 Smart Light Bulb, $15 (orig. $19.88); walmart.com
- Fitbit Versa LITE Edition Smartwatch, $99 (orig. $133.40–$159.95); walmart.com
