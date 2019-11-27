Walmart has incredible savings on the Xbox One, 4K TVs, Apple Airpods, and more for Black Friday

Image zoom Getty

Grab your credit cards, laptops, and turkey leftovers, because Black Friday is officially here! There’s no need to hit pause on your Friends Thanksgiving reruns to score tons of amazing deals — you can get hundreds, if not thousands, of savings online. And if you decide to only shop one sale this year, it should be at Walmart.

The big-box retailer has incredible Black Friday markdowns in every department, including some of our favorites like tech, home, and videogames. Now’s one of the best times to buy a TV, especially since you can get this 55-inch Samsung 4K smart TV for $272 off and this 65-inch Philips 4K smart TV for under $300. You can also snag the latest model of Apple Airpods for only $129 (down from $159) and this Playstation 4 console bundle for $100 off.

Below, we’ve picked out some of the best Walmart Black Friday deals you can get right now. Scroll down to shop them before they end.

TV deals at Walmart

Image zoom Walmart

Philips 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Android Smart LED TV, $278 (orig. $499); walmart.com

Samsung 55″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR, $328 (orig. $599.99); walmart.com

Vizio 65″ Class V-Series 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart TV, $398 (orig. $528); walmart.com

Samsung 50″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR, $278 (orig. $429.99); walmart.com

Apple deals at Walmart

Image zoom Walmart

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model), $129 (orig. $159); walmart.com

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (7th Gen) Wi-Fi 32GB, $249 (orig. $329); walmart.com

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS), $129 (orig. $199); walmart.com

Apple iPhone 6s on Straight Talk Wireless, $99 (orig. $249); walmart.com

Laptop and tablet deals at Walmart

Image zoom Walmart

HP 14 Laptop, Intel Celeron, $149 (orig. $269); walmart.com

HP 14 Laptop, AMD Ryzen 3m, $239 (orig. $349); walmart.com

HP Pavilion Laptop 15.6″ Full HD Display, $399 (orig. $599); walmart.com

HP Pavilion 15.6″ FHD Gaming Laptop, $499 (orig. $749); walmart.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 32GB Android P Wifi Black, $149 (orig. $219); walmart.com

Videogame deals at Walmart

Image zoom Walmart

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle, $149 (orig. $249.99); walmart.com

Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Only on PlayStation PS4 Console Bundle, $199 (orig. $299.99); walmart.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for PlayStation 4, $38 (orig. $59.99); walmart.com

Madden NFL 20, Electronic Arts for Xbox One, $27 (orig. $59.99); walmart.com

Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $299; walmart.com

Headphone deals at Walmart

Image zoom Walmart

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – Beats Pop Collection, $129 (orig. $299.95); walmart.com

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones – Beats Pop Collection, $89 (orig. $199.95); walmart.com

JLab Audio JBuds Air Executive True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds + Charging Case, $34 (orig. $69.88); walmart.com

JLab Audio Studio Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $15 (orig. $29.83); walmart.com

onn. White In-Ear True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, $15 (orig. $24.88); walmart.com

More tech deals at Walmart

Image zoom Walmart