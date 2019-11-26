What to Watch on Tuesday: Hustlers pole-dances onto digital

Image zoom

Hustlers

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to buy on digital platforms

What screams “family time at the holidays” more than gathering your grandparents around the TV to watch Jennifer Lopez engage in a little pole dancing and felony scamming at a strip club? Hustlers does! Lorene Scafaria’s Oscar-bound treat is the perfect after-dinner dessert to warm up the mood after an hour of chilly debates around the Thanksgiving dinner table. And let’s not forget about the scene where Lopez gifts Constance Wu a fabulous fur coat at their strip club’s annual holiday party. In other words, screw your Die Hard advocacy: Hustlers is the best Christmas movie of all time! —Joey Nolfi

Downton Abbey

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to buy on digital platforms

If you’re looking for the perfect kickstart to your long holiday weekend (pronounced in the clipped tones of the Dowager Countess), look no further than the digital release of Downton Abbey. Now you can revisit the charms of Downton’s big-screen adventure over and over again, whether you’re here for the romances of Branson and Thomas or all the drama over preparing for the royal visit. It’s also packed with bonus features, including roundtables with the cast, deleted scenes, and a look at how the film achieved 1920s period accuracy. There’s even a complete recap of the TV series if you want to binge all of Downton over the holidays. We may not be getting a new Downton Christmas special this year, but this digital release is all the present we need. —Maureen Lee Lenker

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Conners — ABC

The Voice (Top 11, eliminations) — NBC

The Flash — The CW

NCIS — CBS

The Resident — Fox

Check Inn to Christmas — Hallmark



8:30 p.m.

Bless This Mess — ABC

9 p.m.

FBI — CBS

Arrow — The CW

Empire — Fox

The Real Housewives of Orange County — Bravo

mixed-ish — ABC

The Purge — USA

Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry — NBC



9:30 p.m.

black-ish — ABC

10 p.m.

Emergence — ABC

New Amsterdam — NBC

NCIS: New Orleans — CBS

Treadstone — USA

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (with Rob Riggle) — Nat Geo

Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season (documentary) — HBO

Streaming

Ready or Not — Digital platforms

Mike Birbiglia: The New One — Netflix

Super Monsters Save Christmas — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change