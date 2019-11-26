What to Watch on Tuesday: Hustlers pole-dances onto digital

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Hustlers
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to buy on digital platforms
What screams “family time at the holidays” more than gathering your grandparents around the TV to watch Jennifer Lopez engage in a little pole dancing and felony scamming at a strip club? Hustlers does! Lorene Scafaria’s Oscar-bound treat is the perfect after-dinner dessert to warm up the mood after an hour of chilly debates around the Thanksgiving dinner table. And let’s not forget about the scene where Lopez gifts Constance Wu a fabulous fur coat at their strip club’s annual holiday party. In other words, screw your Die Hard advocacy: Hustlers is the best Christmas movie of all time! —Joey Nolfi
Downton Abbey
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to buy on digital platforms
If you’re looking for the perfect kickstart to your long holiday weekend (pronounced in the clipped tones of the Dowager Countess), look no further than the digital release of Downton Abbey. Now you can revisit the charms of Downton’s big-screen adventure over and over again, whether you’re here for the romances of Branson and Thomas or all the drama over preparing for the royal visit. It’s also packed with bonus features, including roundtables with the cast, deleted scenes, and a look at how the film achieved 1920s period accuracy. There’s even a complete recap of the TV series if you want to binge all of Downton over the holidays. We may not be getting a new Downton Christmas special this year, but this digital release is all the present we need. —Maureen Lee Lenker
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
The Conners — ABC
The Voice (Top 11, eliminations) — NBC
The Flash — The CW
NCIS — CBS
The Resident — Fox
Check Inn to Christmas — Hallmark
8:30 p.m.
Bless This Mess — ABC
9 p.m.
FBI — CBS
Arrow — The CW
Empire — Fox
The Real Housewives of Orange County — Bravo
mixed-ish — ABC
The Purge — USA
Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry — NBC
10 p.m.
Emergence — ABC
New Amsterdam — NBC
NCIS: New Orleans — CBS
Treadstone — USA
Running Wild With Bear Grylls (with Rob Riggle) — Nat Geo
Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season (documentary) — HBO
Streaming
Ready or Not — Digital platforms
Mike Birbiglia: The New One — Netflix
Super Monsters Save Christmas — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
