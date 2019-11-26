Tom Hanks is stunned when not a single Jeopardy contestant can identify him

Tom Hanks has spent more than 30 years in front of film and TV audiences, yet three trivia-savvy contestants failed to identify him in a recent Jeopardy video clue. And thanks to Jimmy Kimmel, we got to see Hanks’ hilarious reaction.

When the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, Kimmel showed Hanks the jaw-dropping moment when none of the contestants buzzed in to name him (while in character as Fred Rogers) — and the Oscar-winning actor’s response was priceless.

“You are kidding me!” Hanks said as Kimmel’s audience roared with laughter and applause. “They didn’t even have any wrong suggestions?”

He added, “What was the name of the category? Washed-up career choices for $800? Bad casting for $1000, Alex?”

The late-night host consoled Hanks by saying, “I look at it as, you inhabited that character so beautifully that even they were absorbed instantaneously.”

Watch the clip above for more. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is in theaters now.

