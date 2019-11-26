Survivor: Africa contestant Silas Gaither arrested on rape and assault charges

Image zoom Louise Gubb/Corbis via Getty Images

Former Survivor: Africa contestant Silas Gaither has been arrested in Tennessee on rape and aggravated assault charges, PEOPLE confirms.

Gaither, 41, was arrested on Monday morning and charged with felony counts of rape and aggravated assault. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s office, he posted $50,000 bond on Tuesday morning. He has been released from custody.

According to court records first obtained by WMC-TV, the alleged incident happened in May 2018. Few details of the alleged crime have been released.

Online court records show that a grand jury convened on November 13, and a warrant for Gaither’s arrest was issued a week later.

When Gaither was cast on the third season of Survivor in 2001, he was working as a bartender in Los Angeles and pursuing an acting career. He was one of 16 contestants selected for the show, which was set in the Shaba National Preserve in Kenya. Just 23 when he competed on the show, he lasted five episodes and was voted out in 12th place.

After the show, he stayed in Los Angeles where he landed small roles in a handful of TV movies and series from 2003 to 2010. He also owned a popular Los Angeles sports bar for several years.

After several years in Los Angeles, Gaither returned to his home state of Tennessee. He now works as a project manager for a home renovation company. He has continued to make charity appearances based on his Survivor fame.

Gaither has not yet entered a plea, and court records do not reflect an attorney that is authorized to speak on his behalf. He did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment. He will be arraigned on January 9.

