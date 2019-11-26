Man has gone up against a lot of things. Nature. Science. Machines. Even himself. (Especially himself.)

But on Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. on Discovery, he — and she — will face a formidable and foolish new obstacle: bear.

And the one thing you should know about bear, or, in this case, grizzly bears — Bart Honey Bump, and Tank are their names — is that they are apex predators and almost always victorious. That won’t stop any of the human competitors in Man Vs. Bear — the reality series that will likely amuse all sorts of fans of fearsome creatures and no one from PETA — from testing their limits and luck. Ranging in age from 23 to 63, and in occupation from personal trainers to bodyguards to fire fighters but also to real estate investors to Polynesian dancers, these bravado-filled souls will embark on a series of strength, speed, and stamina challenges against a trio of grizzlies at a Utah sanctuary. Contests will play to the “the bears’ natural instincts as well as predatory skills and actions,” which means that you shall bear (sorry) witness to challenges involving tug of war, log rolling, and gluttonous eating.

In this exclusive clip, you’re about to meet Ira, a 43-year-old, 5’10”, 170-pound MMA fighter who will be employing a “turn and run” strategy to throw off Bart, a 19-year-old Alaskan Kodiak weighing in at 1,400 pounds with standing tall at 8’6”. You have already seen Bart in action, as he faced off with Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) in a season 3 episode of Game of Thrones.

Winner is coming, and — spoiler alert — it’s the bear. Check out the video to see these two tug it out.