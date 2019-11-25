Will & Grace to air a special I Love Lucy-themed episode

Will and Grace type TV Show Network NBC Genre Comedy

Will & Grace will pay tribute to I Love Lucy by building an entire episode around the iconic sitcom this spring, EW has learned exclusively.

In the episode that will air as part of the sitcom’s final season, three dream sequences will feature Grace (Debra Messing), Jack (Sean Hayes), and Karen (Megan Mullally) playing Lucy in “re-imagined versions of iconic scenes from the original series,” according to the sitcom. Messing gets to play Lucy in a “Vitameatavegamin” scene, Hayes will assume the title role in the chocolate factory, and Mullally will recreate the memorable grape stomping moment. Will (Eric McCormack), in the meantime, will play Ricky Ricardo in all of the classic excerpts while the others will rotate playing Fred and Ethel. Fun!

The W&G writers, however, won’t mess with brilliance: the scenes are scripted exactly as they were in the original series. And to bring it all home, Lucie Arnaz, the daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, will make a cameo in the episode during the chocolate factory scene.

“I know my parents would be over the moon to be honored in this way and by such similar talents who bring the same kind of joy to audiences as they did in I Love Lucy, said Arnaz in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be invited to the party and will do my best to honor the memory of Elvia Allman’s iconic performance.”

This is the first time Arnaz has signed on to play a role that commemorates her parents’ show. In fact, this is the first time I Love Lucy episode has been recreated for TV!

Will & Grace airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

