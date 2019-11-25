What to Watch on Monday: The final four couples square off on Dancing With the Stars finale

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Dancing With the Stars
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Season Finale
Though Ally Brooke has charmed the judges with her slow and steady improvement — not to mention how she offered to sacrifice herself to keep James Van Der Beek in the game — our money is on Kel Mitchell for the win. He’s the life of the party every time he hits the dance floor. And more importantly, we’ve known since 1994 that he’s truly All That. —Lynette Rice
The Voice
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC
After shedding some tears for “Dedication Week” — and shedding two contestants — this week the Top 11 are singing songs voted on by fans. So votes and music selections are up to America. Don’t screw it up (again), people! —Gerrad Hall
Wrap Battle
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Freeform
Series Debut
No, Freeform’s Wrap Battle isn’t about aspiring MCs performing Christmas-themed verses. (Although…can someone greenlight that?) This six-episode series sees nine contestants duking it out to become the ultimate gift wrapper, competing in “visually stunning challenges” in pursuit of the grand prize, valued at $50,000. The Talk‘s Sheryl Underwood hosts, with Carson Kressley (of the original Queer Eye) and Wanda Wen (founder of “luxury paper brand” Soolip) as judges alongside a roster of celebrity guests. It’ll truly be a wrapper’s delight. —Tyler Aquilina
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
The Neighborhood — CBS
All American — The CW
9-1-1 — Fox
A Christmas Duet — Hallmark
8:30 p.m.
Bob (Hearts) Abishola — CBS
9 p.m.
All Rise — CBS
Black Lightning — The CW
Below Deck — Bravo
His Dark Materials — HBO
Prodigal Son — Fox
10 p.m.
The Good Doctor — ABC
Bull — CBS
Bluff City Law (season finale) — NBC
Streaming
Balthazar (U.S. streaming debut) — Acorn TV
