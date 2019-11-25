What to Watch on Monday: The final four couples square off on Dancing With the Stars finale

Image zoom

Dancing With the Stars

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Season Finale

Though Ally Brooke has charmed the judges with her slow and steady improvement — not to mention how she offered to sacrifice herself to keep James Van Der Beek in the game — our money is on Kel Mitchell for the win. He’s the life of the party every time he hits the dance floor. And more importantly, we’ve known since 1994 that he’s truly All That. —Lynette Rice

The Voice

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

After shedding some tears for “Dedication Week” — and shedding two contestants — this week the Top 11 are singing songs voted on by fans. So votes and music selections are up to America. Don’t screw it up (again), people! —Gerrad Hall

Wrap Battle

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Freeform

Series Debut

No, Freeform’s Wrap Battle isn’t about aspiring MCs performing Christmas-themed verses. (Although…can someone greenlight that?) This six-episode series sees nine contestants duking it out to become the ultimate gift wrapper, competing in “visually stunning challenges” in pursuit of the grand prize, valued at $50,000. The Talk‘s Sheryl Underwood hosts, with Carson Kressley (of the original Queer Eye) and Wanda Wen (founder of “luxury paper brand” Soolip) as judges alongside a roster of celebrity guests. It’ll truly be a wrapper’s delight. —Tyler Aquilina

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Neighborhood — CBS

All American — The CW

9-1-1 — Fox

A Christmas Duet — Hallmark



8:30 p.m.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

All Rise — CBS

Black Lightning — The CW

Below Deck — Bravo

His Dark Materials — HBO

Prodigal Son — Fox



10 p.m.

The Good Doctor — ABC

Bull — CBS

Bluff City Law (season finale) — NBC

Streaming

Balthazar (U.S. streaming debut) — Acorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change