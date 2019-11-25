Twin Peaks exclusive videos: Watch David Lynch and Sheryl Lee on set filming The Return

Twin Peaks: From Z to A goes behind-the-scenes of The Return.
What year is it? The year that Twin Peaks: From Z to A arrives just in time for the holiday season. The deluxe Blu-ray edition of the David Lynch/Mark Frost cult sensation collects all three seasons of Twin Peaks, plus the reclaimed-masterwork spin-off movie Fire Walk With Me and the essential deleted-scene compilation The Missing Pieces.
The new set also features over seven hours of new special features. In addition to the wealth of behind-the-scenes material released on the Limited Event Series collection, From Z to A features a new 90-minute conversation between stars Kyle MacLachlan and Sheryl Lee, a previously unseen performance in the Roadhouse by Au Revoir Simone, and a reunion chat between beloved supporting actors Harry Goaz and Kimmy Roberts. Most intriguing of all, From Z to A includes behind-the-scenes videos, roughly 25 minutes long, tied to all 18 parts of the 2017 revival season.
The limited edition arrives on Dec. 10, and EW has a couple sneak peeks behind the red curtains right now. First up, here’s Lynch on set directing Lee during the first momentous sighting of Laura Palmer (or is she?):
And for your enjoyment on this Thanksgiving week, here is David Lynch directing a conga line.
Related content:
- Kyle MacLachlan reveals the funny addition he made to his Twin Peaks: The Return sex scene
- Mädchen Amick would say ‘Hell yeah’ if asked to return to Twin Peaks
- David Lynch returns to the Red Room in Twin Peaks behind-the-scenes clip
Episode Recaps
|type
|
|seasons
|
|Genre
|Status
|
|Performers
|
|Network
|Complete Coverage
Comments